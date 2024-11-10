25.2 C
Lagos
November 10, 2024
Trending now

Tinubu departs Abuja to Saudi Arabia for joint Arab-Islamic Summit

Oluremi Tinubu denies plan to organize National Prayer

Wrestling Glory: Ulabo, Adebayo, Mughenbofa lead medal haul at gov. Diri classics

Post insurgency: Zulum seeks more collaboration with World Bank to accelerate recovery

Enugu confirms 8 Mpox cases as Red Cross trains volunteers to combat…

Oluremi Tinubu denies plan to organize National Prayer

Uzodimma underscores importance of collaboration between government and security institutions

Group Demands End To Blackmails, Attacks On Presidential Amnesty Boss, Otuaro

TotalEnergies’ Host Communities Preaches Peace, Holds Free Medical Outreach In Rivers

CDS commends panel for exonerating Armed Forces in North-East of abortion allegations

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Oluremi Tinubu denies plan to organize National Prayer

by Peter Anayo071

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has debunked media report that she is planning to organize a National Prayer.

 

This was contained in a statement signed by the SSA Media to the First Lady, Busola Kukoyi and made available to newsmen.

 

The statement read, “This is to clarify and inform the general public that the First Lady of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON is not organizing a National Prayer.

 

“The news making rounds in some conventional and social media platforms are unfounded and misleading. Consequently, anyone who might have come across the purported news of the joint National Prayer for Nigeria should disregard it as false.

 

“Whilst the First Lady, a Christian and strong advocate of prayer and praying for Nigeria believes that prayer is an act that must be done willingly, conscientiously and correctly, she also believes that praying for Nigeria is the responsibility of every Nigerian, irrespective of religious belief, political affiliation, tribe or tongue.

 

“Members of the public are advised to verify the authenticity of any news or event involving the First Lady of Nigeria or her Office through Official channels. ”

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

NLNG unveils new logo in rebranding move

Editor

President  swears in new ministers today

Editor

Tinubu elevates Acting COAS, Oluyede with new rank of Lt. General

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO