God Allowed Rivers Crisis For A Purpose: For Rivers State political, economic emancipation – Gov Fubara

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that God has allowed the antagonizing political crisis in order to perfect His purpose in taking the State in a new direction of political emancipation, economic growth, and development.

The Governor emphasized that it is because God is wholesomely involved, what people thought would have overwhelmed him and his team has rather been a springboard for them as Government is more energised in steering the affairs of the State resolutely.

Governor Fubara made the assertion at the Special thanksgiving service in honour of His Royal Majesty, Eze Chike Worlu Wodo, Eze Oha Apara IV, as he celebrates his appointment as the Chairman of Rivers State Traditional Rulers’ Council (RSTRC).

The service was held at the Shepard’s Hill Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) at Mgbuoba Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Sunday, where Governor Fubara was also presented with copies of the Holy Bible by the leadership of the parish.

Governor Fubara said his commitment is unwavering in sticking on with the fear of God, depending on Him for wisdom, direction, and grace so that posterity will reckon his administration as one that stood on the side of God.

He said, “I also believe that what you are calling trouble is not trouble to me. I see it as God’s purpose for a new direction for our State.

“He has taken us higher, right from the first day, which is why, rather than getting weak, we are getting stronger and bolder every day.

“We want to finish our work, and our story will be those who led with the fear of God. We might not be perfect in everything, but in the end, there should be a reason why the angels should not allow our bodies to be taken by the devil.”

Governor Fubara pointed to the importance of thanksgiving to God because it brings assurance of God’s abiding presence, and offers a clearer picture of what pathway to navigate through any situation.

He expressed delight to have joined with the family of the royal father to present their thanksgiving to God, as according to him, it aligns with the commitment of his administration.

Governor Fubara enjoined the church to continue to pray for his administration and the entire peace of the State without relenting.

He insisted that things might look tough from a physical perspective, but God does not work like men. His purpose will prevail, notwithstanding the time it takes.

“And the secret of our administration is just one thing: your prayers. The quiet and secret prayers that you give for us in your closets count.

“I can tell you, there is no prayer that God does not answer. It is like depositing money in the bank. So, I want to thank you, and assure you that we will continue to uphold the fear of God in everything we do. We can assure you that.”

Governor Fubara donated N100 million to the church to support their work of evangelism, which will serve as a memorial in honor of Eze Chike Worlu Wodo in the parish.

In his speech, the Chairman of Rivers State Traditional Rulers’ Council (RSTRC) and Eze Oha Apara IV, His Royal Majesty, Eze Chike Worlu Wodo, said since his birth 78 years ago, God has led him through one victory to another amidst the challenges of life, adding that he was in church to thank God for such benevolence.

The monarch particularly thanked Governor Fubara for giving him the appointment and several levels of support to him, which he said, today, count as part of the blessings enjoyed in life.

He pledged to sustain support for Governor Fubara to ensure the success of his administration.