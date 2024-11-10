Fubara to present 2025 Rivers budget to Oko-Jumbo-led Assembly

.Says God allowed political crisis for economic emancipation

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has promised to present 2025 Budget to the House members led by Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo.

Fubara noted that the State Government under his leadership will continue to collaborate with the Rivers State House of Assembly to better the lives of the people of the State.

Governor Fubara explained that his administration enjoys a cordial relationship with the 10th Assembly as evidenced in the screening of nominees for various positions and swift passage of executive bills brought before the House.

A statement issued in Port Harcourt on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary to Fubara, he was quoted to have said this during the official commissioning of two ultra-modern community town halls and flag-off of full-time tertiary scholarship/empowerment programme by the Speaker of the state Assembly loyal to him, Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo, at Akiama and Aganya communities, Bonny local Government Area on Saturday evening.

Fubara, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie, expressed confidence that the 10th Assembly will give life to the 2025 Budget.

He said, “So, the Government and people of Rivers State heartily congratulate you and thank you for being a good ambassador of the Ibani Kingdom. And this is us assuring you that as the Executive arm of Government, we know that the legislative arm of Government is independent but we will continue to collaborate so that good tidings will always be the portion of our people.

“I thank you Mr Speaker for your support so far to the Government of Rivers State as we see in your cooperation.The Speaker that screened caretaker committee chairmen, the Speaker that has been helping us ensure that requests from the Executive arm are swiftly confirmed, the Speaker that will give life to the 2025 Budget.”

He said that the citing of constituency projects by the Speaker is obvious sign that they are elected representatives of the people, adding that the 25 lawmakers, whom he described as Abuja-based politicians, have failed to attract any projects to their constituents.

He added, “This is one of the dividends of democracy as elected representatives of our people to show that you are elected into the House of Assembly to represent your people, one of the obvious signs is constituency projects. The 25 former Assembly members that sacked themselves, has anyone done projects? Have you seen or watched anywhere? Are they inspecting or commissioning projects? These are Abuja-based politicians!”

He commended the Speaker for the establishment of two state-of-the-art town halls, the provision of financial empowerment to 100 Bonny indigenes, and tertiary scholarship awards to 30 indigenes of Bonny.

He stressed, “Further to that, you are not just commissioning one town hall; we are here in Bonny to commission two state-of-the-art town halls. And before us, you have just implemented economic empowerment of 100 Bonny indigenes to the tune of N10million cash. You have further announced the implementation of tertiary scholarship awards to 30 Bonny indigenes to the highest level of education. What more can we call representation?”.

In his speech, the Speaker, Victor Oko-Jumbo, thanked the people of Bonny for believing in the 10th Assembly, stating that he has no regrets supporting Governor Fubara.

He said that the Assembly will not be distracted by the enemies of the State or by the 25 members from discharging its functions.

He recalled that the impeachment plot by the lawmakers against the Governor on October 30, 2023, was deliberately orchestrated, but quickly added that the evil plan did not stand because it was resisted by Rivers people.

He said, “We will not be distracted by the enemies of Rivers State. We will not be distracted by the 25 former members of the House of Assembly. What happened on October 30, 2023, was deliberately orchestrated. Our God, who hath in Heaven blinded their eyes and made them deaf. And as such, they made a fatal mistake when they sought to not just only impeach my brother and friend, Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie as Leader but to further impeach His Excellency, the Governor. And by God’s grace, today, even though at that time we didn’t think that we would have lasted one month, but Rivers people stood firm, Bonny people stood firm, and we resisted” (and we are still strong today).

The Speaker explained that the commissioning of the two 500-seater auditorium town halls is in fulfillment of the campaign promise made to the people based on the need-to-gap assessment he carried out.

He revealed that the 2025 Budget will soon be presented before the 10th Assembly, adding that the Bonny Local Government will be captured in the provision of infrastructure projects.

He emphasised, “Let me use this medium to assure you that we will not rest on our oars until we ensure rapid development comes to Bonny Kingdom. There are so many things that we need as a people. But let me remind you that as Speaker of the House of Assembly, 2025 Budget will soon be passed, which means that Bonny Local Government will be captured in the 2025 Budget that will be presented soon by His Excellency. Today, I am standing strong knowing that I have made the right choice.”

Also, The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has stated that God has allowed the recent political crisis to fulfil His purpose of guiding the state towards a new era of political emancipation, economic growth, and development.

The governor emphasised that, with God wholly involved, what many thought would overwhelm him and his administration has instead been a source of strength, energising the government to steadfastly steer the state’s affairs.

Fubara stated this during a special Thanksgiving Service in honour of His Royal Majesty, Eze Chike Worlu Wodo, Eze Oha Apara IV, as he celebrated his appointment as the Chairman of the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council.

The service took place on Sunday at the Shepherd’s Hill Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Mgbuoba Community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, where the parish leadership also presented him with copies of the Holy Bible.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Nelson Chukwudi, and shared with the press.

Governor Fubara affirmed his unwavering commitment to leading with the fear of God, depending on Him for wisdom, direction, and grace, with the goal of his administration being remembered as one that stood firmly for God.

He stated, “I also believe that what you are calling trouble is not trouble to me. I see it as God’s purpose for a new direction for our state. He has lifted us higher from day one, which is why, rather than growing weak, we are becoming stronger and bolder each day.

“We are committed to completing our work, and our story will be one of those who led with the fear of God. We may not be perfect in every area, but in the end, there should be no reason for the angels to allow our bodies to fall to the devil.”

The governor underscored the importance of thanksgiving to God, as it brings the assurance of His abiding presence and clarity about the path to navigate through any situation.

Fubara expressed particular joy in joining the royal father’s family to offer thanks to God, aligning this with his administration’s commitment. He noted the vigour with which Eze Chike Worlu Wodo danced before God in gratitude, likening it to how King David in the Bible danced before God without shame.

He added, “It is one of the reasons God loved King David so deeply. He especially glorified God, showing no shame, and God loved him. I am both delighted and humbled to see that, even at your age and as a traditional ruler, you still hold God in the highest esteem. God will continue to lift you beyond human imagination.

“I am grateful to be in the presence of God today, particularly worshipping in one of the thriving churches in Nigeria and the world.

“I must say that there is nothing more important than thanking God. Even when situations appear uncertain, thanksgiving brings assurance and clarity.

“I joined this family this morning to give thanks to God with you and to assure our people that, because we have placed God at the forefront, our story will end in praise.”

Fubara urged the church to continue praying for his administration and for peace across the state. He acknowledged that, although things might appear challenging from a human perspective, God does not operate like men. His purpose will prevail, regardless of the timing.

“And the secret to our administration’s success is simple: your prayers. The quiet, private prayers you offer for us matter. I can assure you, there is no prayer God does not answer. It is like depositing money in the bank. So, I thank you and assure you that we will continue to uphold the fear of God in all we do.”

Governor Fubara donated ₦100 million to the church to support its work in evangelism, serving as a memorial in honour of Eze Chike Worlu Wodo in the parish