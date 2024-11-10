Bode George warns Sanwo-Olu over harassment, extortion of street traders by govt officials

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A former Deputy national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George has urged the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to revisit the issue of street trading in the State, noting there is need for regulation rather than ban.

The Atona Oodua of Yorubaland made the call in an open letter to the Governor which was made available to newsmen on Sunday.

He challenged the multiple levies street traders were subjected to pay by council chairmen, saying that through extortion, thugs harassed and flogged the traders like criminals.

While giving scenarios in developed countries, the PDP chieftain said what authorities in those climes do is to regulate street trading, not to subject traders to despicable treatment.

He warned that what led to Arab Spring in North Africa years ago should not be allowed to happen in the State.

Chief Bode George said, “Your Excellency, I bring to your notice the plight of many traders in Lagos State.

“Lagos is known as the Centre of Excellence but these traders are not being treated ‘Excellently’ by some security agents and government officials on a daily basis.

“Apart from lamenting the multiple levies they pay to councils and at the same time subjected to extortion in a most horrendous manner by some thugs and rough-necks, they are also harassed and flogged like criminals.

“I was born in Lagos and I grew up here. I know street trading has been part of our culture and tradition for decades, even before Independence on October 1, 1960.

“Many professionals today like lawyers, doctors, engineers, accountants and others were financed educationally by what their parents made through street trading.

“In London, New York and other advanced cities, there is street trading. What authorities in those climes do is to regulate street trading, not to subject traders to despicable treatment.

The Atona Oodua added, “In Lagos, some of these traders and hawkers, due to the harsh and hostile economy in the land, stay on the roadside where they pay government officials daily. This is because some shops inside markets go for as high as N1 million and more. Where are they going to get such amount from in this type of economy?” He queried.

“In the 21st Century, it is an act of wickedness for government officials to be treating street traders like bandits and terrorists in Lagos State. Where is our dignity? Why should officials subject them to harrowing experience on a daily basis?”

He argued further the traders are not armed robbers and they should not be treated as such, saying “It is despicable to treat street traders like terrorists. They are just trying to survive and Lagos is not the only place where we have street traders.

“What your administration needs to do is to regulate their activities. You can also set up skill acquisition programmes for some of them so that they don’t become idle. Remember that an idle hand is the devil’s workshop.

“After daily payment, they will be hounded into vans and trucks, their wares confiscated and they will be locked up. What a triple tragedy.

“Locking them up is not the solution to street trading. Some of these traders have children in tertiary institutions today and it is what they make they use to take care of educational needs of those who depend on them.”

He warned, “Mr. Governor, we all know what led to Arab Spring in North Africa years ago. That should not be allowed to happen here at all. We should not deceive ourselves that the Nigerian Spring cannot happen here because people are hungry and angry.

The elder statesman therefore appealed to the Governor to revisit the issue of street traders before it gets out of hand, adding “the essence of governance is to alleviate the suffering of the masses.”