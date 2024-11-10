Anambra Education Commissioner worries over state, dismissal time for students in community sch

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Commissioner of Education in Anambra State, Prof Ngizi Chuma-Udeh has announced the demotion of the headteacher of Unity Primary School, Awba Ofemiri, in Awka North Local Government Area of the state, Mrs. Bertha Chidebe for absenteeism from her post.

She disclosed this during the distribution of writing materials donated by Senator Oluremi Tinubu and Dr Nonye Soludo to state-run primary schools in the State.

The Commissioner said that following investigations, it was discovered that the headteacher had been largely absent from her duty post. She gave directives for her to hand over her duties to the next senior officer, Mrs Helen Okafor.

Chuma-Udeh expressed disappointment with the poor condition of the school, saying that apart from being in a state of neglect, the field is overgrown with weed, while the classrooms were in disrepair with bad roofs.

She urged the community leaders and town union to help renovate the school to create safe and conducive learning environment.

In a related visit, the Commissioner also expressed concern over conditions at Community Primary School in Ugbenu, Awka North council area, where she noted that some students were leaving school as early as 12 p.m, well before the official dismissal time.

The Commissioner further revealed plans to conduct a re-evaluation and accreditation exercise for schools in the State, warning that any school failing to meet standard management practices would face consequences, including demotion of its management or termination of employment.