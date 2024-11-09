Uzodimma underscores importance of collaboration between government and security institutions

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has underscored the importance of collaboration between government and security agencies in the country, commending in particular, the Nigerian Army for her contributions to national unity and security.

Uzodimma gave the commendation on Thursday when he received participants of Course 33 of the National Defence College who were on a five day study tour of Imo State at the Government House in Owerri.

Represented by the Commissioner for Tourism, Hospitality and Culture, Barr. Jerry Egemba, the Governor reiterated the importance of collaboration between government and security institutions, and thanked the College for choosing Imo State for her study this year.

He urged participants of Course 33 from the to apply the knowledge gained during their tour to Imo State towards their professional development and for national good.

“I’m aware that you stand strategically at the centre of not just the unity of Nigeria but the defence architecture of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We have felt your impact, not just with your visit to Imo today, but with the impact in the peace and security Imo enjoys today,” Uzodimma said.

Earlier, the team leader of the College’s study tour to the State, Brig.-Gen. Kabiru Sidi said the aim of the exercise was to study the dynamics of the various States of the country.

Sidi said for the 2024 Course 33, the College chose five States – Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Plateau, Imo, and Sokoto – for the study tour.

He said the theme for the 2024 Course is “Strengthening Institutions for National Security and Development in Nigeria.”

The team leader noted that the National Defence College serves as the premier training institution for the Nigerian Armed Forces, focusing on strategy and policy formulation.

His words: “Each team is sent out to different States with a topic to research on. At the end, they file reports back to the headquarters and as well make recommendations to State governments for implementation.”

Sidi described the Nigeria Defence College as a “strategic level training institution and the final level of training that any person will receive in their career.”

“It is the apex institution in the Nigerian Armed Forces, and therefore, nothing is left unturned because it teaches strategy and policy making.

“It also sharpens the analytical skills of participants so that at the end of the day, when they depart the College, they will become assets to every nation that they come from,” he further explained.

The National Defence College is the apex military training institution in Nigeria, established in 1992 to train senior military and other security officers.

Its main objectives include analysing the socio-economic and political environment’s impact on national security and development as well as preparing officers for strategic-level responsibilities.

Various papers were presented during the visit.

Egemba who spoke on “The Geography, History and Culture of Imo State,” emphasised that Governor Uzodimma holds the security institution in high esteem, the reason Imo State was selected out of the five States of the federation, for the study tour.

Another resource person and Commander 34 Field Artillery Brigade Obinze, Brigadier General Usman Lawal who spoke on “The Challenges Militating Against Strengthening institutions in the Contemporary Security Environment and Measures Taken To Address Them.”

Lawal drew attention to issues such as inadequate manpower, insufficient training, limited funding, and bureaucratic hurdles as some of the significant obstacles that ought to be dealt with.

Dissecting the topic, “The Effect, Impact and Challenges of Institutional Reforms in the State,” the Commissioner for Homeland Security, and Vigilant Affairs, Hon. Modestus Osakwe recommended the establishment of a crime forecast centre, the creation of a South East Security Agency, and the adoption of advanced security technologies to combat crime effectively in the South East.

For the Commissioner for Digital Economy and E- Government, Dr Chimezie Amadi, whose paper was on “Citizens Participation and Engagement in Strengthening Institutions and Promoting Security and Developmental in imo State,” he highlighted several people-oriented policies introduced by the State government under Governor Uzodimma aimed at rebuilding public trust.

Sidi who lauded the hospitality spirit of Imo State thanked Governor Uzodimma for always providing the College with a condusive atmosphere to meet and brainstorm.

He appplauded the resource persons and described their papers as enriching and educative. The resource persons were, thereafter, presented with plaques and books as a momento for their participation.

Sidi appealed to the Governor to always keep the State’s door open for the College anytime the members come calling.

The report of the participants, comprising 31 senior officers from both military, police, paramilitary and civil service sectors in Nigeria and abroad, at the end of the day, will be used for possible implementation of the critical decisions reached in the State under focus.