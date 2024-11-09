PENGASSAN berates alleged brutal Military assault on Oil , Gas workers

…..Calls for restraint, justice

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, has deplored alleged brutal and excessive use of force by the Military and other Security Agencies hired by the Dutchfield E&P, Selective Marine Services and its Labour Contractor against Oil and Gas workers at the Oritsetimeyin Oli and Gas Rig.

It noted in a statement in Lagos yesterday, that the alleged barbaric act, negated the tenets of the Nigerian Constitution and all extant laws governing the operations in the nation’ s Oil and Gas sector.

The statement signed by PENGASSAN’s President and General Secretary, Comrades Felix Osifo and Lumumba Okungbowa, respectively, said it was on record that these companies were notorious for violating signed Agreements reached with various parties, including the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, on payments and other entitlements due to the workers dating back to 2022.

The statement read : “We warn that if the reports indicate that Oil and Gas workers are violently ejected from the Rig any date soon, PENGASSAN will deploy every arsenal at its disposal to frustrate such moves: as the unconscionable act represents a grave violation of human rights and known Labour Conventions.

” The use of Military actions against unarmed workers, is completely unjustifiable and disproportionate because, it is Nigerian workers who have been subjugated to unfair workplace policies, including being paid meager wages while working in a hazardous environment that should be the complainant.

“While we understand and commend the workers for their professional disposition to keep the Oil Rigs flowing, the response of deploying the Military to violently remove them is unacceptable and demonstrates a complete disregard for human life and the rule of law”.

PENGASSAN said the use of such against unarmed civilians engaged in legitimate work was abhorrent and would not be tolerated.

It called for a full and transparent investigation into the incident, leading to the immediate arrest and prosecution of those responsible for ordering and carrying out the brutal assaults, insisting that the perpetrators must be held accountable for their actions under both the Nigerian and international law.

Furthermore, PENGASSAN demanded a guarantee of the safety and security of all Oil and Gas workers on the Rig, including a commitment from the relevant authorities to uphold the rights of workers and engage in peaceful conflict resolution, among others.

