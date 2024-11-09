Oluremi Tinubu denies plan to organize National Prayer

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has debunked media report that she is planning to organize a National Prayer.

This was contained in a statement signed by the SSA Media to the First Lady, Busola Kukoyi and made available to newsmen.

The statement read, “This is to clarify and inform the general public that the First Lady of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON is not organizing a National Prayer.

“The news making rounds in some conventional and social media platforms are unfounded and misleading. Consequently, anyone who might have come across the purported news of the joint National Prayer for Nigeria should disregard it as false.

“Whilst the First Lady, a Christian and strong advocate of prayer and praying for Nigeria believes that prayer is an act that must be done willingly, conscientiously and correctly, she also believes that praying for Nigeria is the responsibility of every Nigerian, irrespective of religious belief, political affiliation, tribe or tongue.

“Members of the public are advised to verify the authenticity of any news or event involving the First Lady of Nigeria or her Office through Official channels. “