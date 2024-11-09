28.2 C
Lagos
November 9, 2024
Trending now

Enugu confirms 8 Mpox cases as Red Cross trains volunteers to combat…

Oluremi Tinubu denies plan to organize National Prayer

Uzodimma underscores importance of collaboration between government and security institutions

Group Demands End To Blackmails, Attacks On Presidential Amnesty Boss, Otuaro

TotalEnergies’ Host Communities Preaches Peace, Holds Free Medical Outreach In Rivers

CDS commends panel for exonerating Armed Forces in North-East of abortion allegations

SOLUDO SEEKS A NEW DEAL FOR NIGERIA

EFCC arrests Chinese Nigerian Nationals over illegal solid minerals export in Enugu

Remita Champions Innovation at Nigerian Fintech Week 2024, MD Inuaguarated into FintechNGR…

NNPP Chieftain predicts global stability under Donald Trump leadership

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Oluremi Tinubu denies plan to organize National Prayer

by Editor060

 

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has debunked media report that she is planning to organize a National Prayer.

This was contained in a statement signed by the SSA Media to the First Lady, Busola Kukoyi and made available to newsmen.

The statement read, “This is to clarify and inform the general public that the First Lady of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON is not organizing a National Prayer.

“The news making rounds in some conventional and social media platforms are unfounded and misleading. Consequently, anyone who might have come across the purported news of the joint National Prayer for Nigeria should disregard it as false.

“Whilst the First Lady, a Christian and strong advocate of prayer and praying for Nigeria believes that prayer is an act that must be done willingly, conscientiously and correctly, she also believes that praying for Nigeria is the responsibility of every Nigerian, irrespective of religious belief, political affiliation, tribe or tongue.

“Members of the public are advised to verify the authenticity of any news or event involving the First Lady of Nigeria or her Office through Official channels. “

Related posts

Nigeria would’ve been worse if you won, Presidency tackles Atiku on policies reform

Editor

Wike unveils President Tinubu’s N10bn Investment to FCT youths

Peter Anayo

#Endbadgovernance protest: Tinubu bows to pressure, orders immediate release of minors

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO