   FG’s youth Confab, a good development, says Osifeso

The Aare Atunluse of Awori Kingdom and the Chairman of Mapcotec Nigeria Limited, Aare (Surveyor) Dr. Segun Osifeso, has lauded President Bola Tinubu on his plans to convene a national youth confab to discuss issues affecting the youths.

Aare Osifeso, who made these remarks during a chat with newsmen at Ota, Ogun State on Friday, commended the President on this initiative as the confab would address diverse challenges and opportunities confronting young people in the country.

He said that the youth confab would give the youths the much needed platform to express their grievances and proffer solutions to achieve a better Nigeria.

The renowned Surveyor stressed that the confab would provide the youths an avenue to come with their own ideas and let them have an interaction with the government.

‘ Convening such a confab for our youths has once again demonstrated the President’s commitment to a better Nigeria, more so that with this forum, the youths will now understand where Mr. President is coming from and the President will also understand the grievances of the youths.

Aare Osifeso said that he was optimistic the confab would not only provoke meaningful dialogue and empower the young people to participate actively in nation- building, but would also ensure that their voices were heard in shaping the policies that impact their lives.

He further noted that President Tinubu meant well for the country and he was very passionate about addressing the challenges in the country, stressing that the 30 – day Confab would also unite young people nationwide to collaboratively develop solutions to issues such as education, employment, innovation, security and social justice.

The community leader also applauded Mr. President for his commitment to a better economy as he had said at different fora that his administration was retooling the economy through necessary reforms to serve Nigerians better and more sustainable.

