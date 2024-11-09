30.2 C
November 9, 2024
Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

EFCC arrests Chinese Nigerian Nationals over illegal solid minerals export in Enugu

by Peter Anayo064

COSMAS CHUKWU

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) announced the arrest of two Chinese nationals and two Nigerians on Friday for attempting to illegally export solid minerals out of Nigeria.

 

The suspects, identified as Wang Jiang, Wang Richard, Donatus Agupusi, and Michael Benneth Agu, were apprehended due to the lack of necessary export permits, as confirmed by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media and Publicity at the EFCC.

 

Wang Jiang was arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu after security screenings uncovered suspicious stones in his luggage, believed to be solid minerals. Following this, further arrests were made at the EFCC’s Enugu Zonal Directorate, where Agupusi and Agu were taken into custody.

 

The arrests came after a tip-off from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on November 3, 2024, regarding Jiang’s attempt to smuggle the minerals out of the country. Initial investigations revealed that Agupusi, the owner of Great Wall Construction Limited, had employed the other suspects and that Jiang was attempting to ship the minerals to China for testing.

 

None of the suspects were in possession of the necessary legal documentation to export the minerals.

 

The EFCC has assured the public that all suspects will face legal proceedings once the investigation is concluded. The agency emphasized that these arrests are part of its ongoing efforts to combat illegal mining and the unauthorized exportation of Nigeria’s mineral resources.

 

This follows similar previous actions by the EFCC, such as the arrest of two Chinese nationals, Yang Chao and Xiao Jiang, in Ilorin for their suspected involvement in illegal mining activities. The EFCC continues to prioritize the protection of Nigeria’s natural resources and the prevention of illegal exploitation.

 

 

