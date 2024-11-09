CDS commends panel for exonerating Armed Forces in North-East of abortion allegations

30.2 C
Lagos
November 9, 2024
by Peter Anayo

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

 

 

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has praised the findings of the Special Independent Investigative Panel on Human Rights Violations in the North-East, which cleared the Nigerian Armed Forces of allegations concerning forced abortions and other human rights violations.

 

The panel’s report specifically refuted claims made by Reuters and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) accusing the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) of systematic forced abortions, torture, rape, and extrajudicial killings during counterinsurgency operations in the North-East.

 

General Musa commended the panel, chaired by retired Justice Abdu Aboki, for its thorough and meticulous investigation since its formation by the Nigerian Human Rights Commission in March 2023.

 

General Musa reiterated the Armed Forces’ commitment to human rights and their constitutional mandate to protect Nigeria’s territorial integrity, stating that “no amount of false accusations will distract the AFN from exercising its constitutional mandate.”

 

