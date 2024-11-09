Adebogun lauds art collectors as custodians of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage  

The Director, Caleb Group of Schools, Dr. Ola Adebogun, has applauded Nigeria’s art collectors as the custodians of the country’s rich cultural heritage, thereby ensuring that traditional and contemporary art forms continue to thrive.

Dr. Adebogun, who made these remarks in Lagos over the weekend, noted that the nation’s art collectors have greatly helped elevate Nigerian art, bringing it to global audiences and fostering deeper appreciation for the country’s creative talents.

He stressed that the art collectors have contributed significantly to the growth and development of the Nigerian art industry by investing in and showcasing the works of talented artists.

The renowned Educationist and Visitor to Caleb University particularly expressed his delight in the art collectors’ contributions to the preservation of Nigerian artistic traditions and heritage, thereby ensuring that future generations can continue to appreciate and learn from these artworks.

Dr. Adebogun added that by investing in Nigerian art and artists, collectors not only promote creativity and cultural exchange, but also contribute to the socio – economic development of the nation.

He, however, described the efforts of famous Nigerian art collectors like Omooba Yemisi Shyllon, Olu Amuda, Sammy Olagbaju, Tokini Peterside, Kabir Rufai, Ruth Obiri, Akinsanya and others as laudable, more so that these have helped to build bridges between artists, collectors and art enthusiasts, thereby fostering a vibrant and dynamic art community in Nigeria.

“Through their dedication and vision via the establishment of museums, provision of funds for art exhibition and creation of platforms for emerging artists, Omooba Shyllon and these notable art collectors in the country have solidified their places as pillars of the Nigerian art community, fostering a rich and vibrant cultural landscape for future generations”, he said.

Dr. Adebogun, who admonished the art collectors for the various art projects, stressed that Nigerians and the international community would forever remain grateful to them for such very large art collections and photographic images of Nigeria’s cultural festivals, which exhibit the unique identity of the country’s objects of history, culture and way of life of the people.

He further noted that the art collectors should be commended for making available their art foundations and museums for public use, adding that such historic, recreational and academic centres would, no doubt, adequately serve as national archives for the preservation of pieces of traditional and neo – traditional African art, contemporary and modern African paintings, sculptures and photographic shots of the country’s cultural festivals.

Dr. Adebogun, therefore, appealed to the Government to see the various art foundations and museums as centres established to meet the rapidly increasing quest for researches on Nigerian artists and artworks, African paintings, sculptures and photographic images of Nigerian cultural festivals by paying greater attention to the available opportunities in the projects.

Caleb British International School, Ajah, Lagos, a member of the renowned Caleb Group of Schools, is noted for its consistency in excellent performance in all subject areas and it will be recalled that some students of the school were at the 2020 Global Canvass Children’s Art competition, held at the National History Museum in the United Kingdom, where the school won the David Shepherd world first prize award.

For a better society