Tech enthusiasts launch platform to support Soludo’s works

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

In a bid to support the good wotrks of Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, Technology enthusiasts in the state on Friday launched a platform tagged, ‘Techies Unite for Soludo to drive their agenda.

The group during a virtual session, with administrators of the platform explained its essence to members and other intending members.

It described the platform, www.techies4soludo.ng as an interactive platform that aims to support the governor to create a technologically enhanced state, and also leverage technology to provide solutions to everyday needs in the society.

One of the administrators of the platform, Mr Castro Ideke described Soludo as a tech minded, saying that Anambra is blessed to have someone like him as the leader.

Ideke who unveiled the platforms said: “We have created social media handles in various social media platforms to promote the works of Soludo in the state.

“The platform is an interactive one, you can sign up and meet with many other tech enthusiasts. There is a column for all Soludo support groups in the state, and you can take pictures of Soludo’s projects, upload them on the platform to show what the governor is doing.

“You can also ask certain questions about projects in your area, and people will respond to you in real time. It also has column for engagements and job findings. What we plan to do with this project has never been done before.

“Other key objectives as found on the platform include promoting the tech ecosystem, digital development, and continuity of the current administration in Anambra state.

“We also hold the government accountable for social and tech development in the state. We understudy the tech gaps in Anambra state, develop strategies for closing up the gap, support the re-election of the current administration for continuity, and seek to liaise with the government to build a tech-driven economy in Anambra state.”