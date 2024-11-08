Tayo Folorunsho to Launch “The Campus CEO” Book , celebrate Years of Edutainment Bliss

Edutainment guru and Founder of The Big Break Moment Africa, Tayo Folorunsho (Teeflo), is set to launch his highly anticipated book, The Campus CEO, at the prestigious Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

The Campus CEO is a comprehensive guide for aspiring student entrepreneurs seeking to navigate the dynamic landscape of African entrepreneurship. Drawing from Folorunsho’s extensive decade-long experience working with various talents and luxury brands, the book offers invaluable insights, practical advice, and actionable strategies for success. The launch event will not only celebrate the release of this essential guide but also serve as a platform to recognize and honor his dedication and commitment to student edupreneurs across Nigeria.

Folorunsho, a passionate advocate for youth empowerment, has made significant contributions to the education and entertainment/creative industries. His initiatives have empowered numerous students from selected higher institutions with knowledge, skills, and platforms, fostering innovation and driving economic growth.

The Campus CEO promises to be an indispensable resource for any student entrepreneur seeking to make their mark. Packed with real-world examples and expert guidance, it is poised to become the go-to guide for navigating the challenges and opportunities of entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

Tayo Folorunsho has dedicated his career to fostering innovation and creativity within the Nigerian education and entertainment sectors. His work has profoundly impacted countless students, providing them with the tools and knowledge necessary to succeed in the competitive world of business.

The launch event will also feature a Celebration of Life, a book presentation, and a project unveiling, highlighting Folorunsho’s ongoing commitment to empowering young entrepreneurs and his latest endeavors to further support student-led innovation and growth.

