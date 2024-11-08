Sanwo-Olu grants 55 inmates prerogative of mercy

November 8, 2024
Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

by Peter Anayo

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the release of 55 inmates from various correctional facilities across the State.

 

The directive to this effect was based on the recommendations of the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

 

Of the 55 inmates, 40 will be leaving the correctional centre immediately while others are to be released after serving additional terms of between three to six months.

 

The release of the 55 inmates came barely four months after similar prerogative of mercy of 56 inmates aimed at decongesting the correctional facilities.

 

The governor’s approval was disclosed on Friday by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro.

 

Pedro explained that the approval for the release of the inmates is an exercise of the Governor’s powers under Section 212 (1) & (2) of the 1999 Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria (As amended). It is also in line with the commitment of Mr. Governor to decongest correctional facilities in Lagos State as part of the Justice Sector Reforms in the State.

 

According to him, the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy in reaching its recommendations exercised due diligence in its deliberation of the applications brought before it in line with the applicable guidelines with information provided by the Authority of the correctional facilities, the nature of offence the inmate was convicted for, period of incarceration, age, health condition and the behavioural conduct of the inmate.

 

“The order is to be complied with after completion of the release administrative process by the correctional facilities”, the Commissioner stated.

 

