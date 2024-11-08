Pension fraud syndicates in Abia will be prosecuted- Gov. Otti

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

Governor of Abia State Dr Alex Otti has disclosed that his administration will prosecute all those civil servants suspected to be involved in the pension fund fraud scheme recently.

Governor Otti made this public while speaking at Government House, Umuahia during the monthly media chat tagged “Dr Alex Otti Speaks to Abians”.

He said that the government would continue with its efforts to sanitize the civil service and that his government has zero tolerance for corruption.

According to him “once the government got convincing information of the pension fraud syndicate, the government arrested the people involved.

“We continued with our efforts to sanitize the civil service. I’m sure you would have heard some reports about some civil servants who were involved in pension fraud”.

“We are continuing with their prosecution. I have authorized that in the next few days, they (pension fraud suspects) should be arraigned before the court to come and tell us how come they were stealing from the State.

“From the report I got, about ten or eleven of them. Some of them are outside the country. We are going to repatriate them to answer to the State of their sins”, Gov. Otti stated.

Governor Otti said it is unfortunate that some members of the opposition were brazenly castigating government on air against the decision to arrest the suspects and assured that government was not going back on its decision no matter who are involved.

“We can’t tolerate that kind of corruption. No matter who are involved, people who are defending thieves should be perceived and treated like thieves. So, we are issuing a warning. There is a limit to opposition”, Gov. Otti stated.

