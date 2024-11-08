Our diplomatic tour of four African nations is in our national Interest- Foreign Minister

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Minister of Foreign Affairs Amb.Yusuf Maitama Tuggar has said that the tour of four African countries embarked upon by Ministers who are members of ECOWAS Mediatory and Conciliatory Committee is in the national interest of Nigeria.

The Minister made this known at a press briefing by the Ministry at at Minister’s Conference Hall Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abuja on Thursday.

He said that the recent diplomatic visits of Ministers in charge Mediation and Conciliation in ECOWAS by the members of the committee to Togo, Guinea Bissau, Gambia and Cote’d Ivoire was to ensure increased economic cooperation and improved trade relations and security among other benefits.

According to the Minister, the visit was undertaken under the directive of President Bola Tinubu as the Head of ECOWAS Head of State and Government.

He also said that the visit of the four African countries was undertaken under the auspices of ECOWAS Mediatory and Conciliatory Committee adding that Nigeria has good bilateral relations with these countries.

He said: “We have a very good bilateral relations with thesse four countries. We are living in a multi-polar world and it is becoming increasingly important for us to cooperate and share ideas in many areas”.

He explained that all the four countries have mineral deposits and other natural resources that can be useful in the efforts of the federal government of Nigeria to resuscitate the economy and improve living condition of the citizens.

The Minister further revealed that the diplomatic shuttle of the four African nations was to canvass support of these countries for the quest by Nigeria to secure a seat at the United Nations Security Council as well as the vacant seat at the International Court of Justice in Haque Netherlands.

He said that during the visit they discussed numerous issues affecting these four African nations including insecurity, unfavorable trade relations, manpower challenges and persistent power crisis among other issues.