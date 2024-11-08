Nestlé: Balancing environmental sustainability , standard nutrition

BLESSING TAIWO

The protection of the environment and prevention of unpleasant climate change effects are collective responsibility with deliberate steps.

Reports have shown that Africa is warming nearly faster than other regions, with 130 million people at risk from rising sea levels which will affect farmers, food production and livelihood.

Experts have attributed the current climatic condition faced in Nigeria and across Africa to negligence in lifestyle, harping on the need to urgently invest in climate action to save the future.

Nestlé Nigeria, one of Africa’s finest food and beverage companies, has a recycling vision to ensure that more than 95% of its plastic packaging is recyclable by 2025.

This is commendable as Nestlé works towards a waste-free future and environmental conservation through the introduction of easy recyclable packaging for its products and environment-friendly initiatives including tree planting.

Nestlé also has a broader global mission of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.

Earlier this year, Nestlé Nigeria employees under the global employee volunteer platform, Nestlé Cares, collaborated with volunteers from Convention for Business Integrity Innovations Nigeria Limited (CBiIL) to plant 1,000 trees at the Nestlé Dairy Demonstration Farm in the Paikon-Kore grazing reserve, located in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The tree-planting programme was in commemoration of 2024 World Environment Day, aimed at reducing the effects of unfavourable weather conditions on the farm and increasing climate resilience.

Trees play a significant role as natural carbon sinks with the capacity to absorb about 20kg of carbon dioxide/annum, hence they actively contribute to carbon sequestration. Planting 1,000 trees within the dairy demonstration farm therefore serves a dual purpose—strengthening the ecosystem resilience and serving as effective windbreakers, in order to lessen the effect of adverse weather conditions on the farm and safeguard the well-being of the animals.

According to Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs, and Sustainability Lead at Nestlé Nigeria, the planting of 1000 trees shows a collective climate action to drive positive change.

“Every year, hundreds of Nestlé employees from around the country generously donate their time and talents to activities that positively impact local communities and the planet. By planting a thousand trees today, we are collectively demonstrating our commitment to climate action, both as individuals and as one Nestlé. This marks the beginning of more ambitious tree-planting campaigns as we accelerate action towards improving climate change resilience within our communities,” Uwadoka said.

On Nestlé’s easy recycling and waste-free initiatives, the company recently relaunched Maggi chicken flavour seasoning cubes available in double-cubes packaging. With the double-cube packaging, there is a reduction in the packaging materials geared towards decreasing waste in the environment without lessening the quality of the product.

Commenting on the significance of the product package, Wassim Elhusseini, Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé Nigeria said, “with the double cube format, we are on a journey to reduce packaging used in our production process by 25%. This approach is part of Nestlé’s ongoing efforts to protect our planet. We remain committed to growing our business in Nigeria sustainably.”

Also, the sought-after Nigerian breakfast cereal, Golden Morn, now has new sustainable packaging. This is in line with the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility without tampering with its nutritious product contents.

Golden Morn’s new 100% recyclable laminate packaging speaks volumes about the brand’s dedication to both nutrition and sustainability.

“Aligned with Nestlé’s global recycling vision, the new packaging is a testament to the company’s pledge to ensure that more than 95% of its plastic packaging is recyclable by 2025. Crafted with sustainability at its core, the packaging utilizes materials that are easier to recycle, thereby reducing environmental impact and fostering a circular economy.

“At Nestlé, our responsibility, in addition to delivering nutritious products, also includes safeguarding our planet for future generations,” Elhusseini said.

He hinted that over 80% of all Nestlé’s packaging in Nigeria is optimized for recycling. “By embracing recyclable materials, we are not only minimizing waste but also reinforcing our leadership in environmental stewardship within the industry.”

It is amazing that Nestlé Nigeria takes deliberate steps to protect the environment while maintaining its high standard of nutritious products known for. Milo, Nestlé Pure Life and Cerelac, which are other products of the company are not left out in the climate action vision.

