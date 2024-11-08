MINISTRY OF DEFENSE TRAINS PROCUREMENT STAFF ON E-PROCUREMENT, PMS AND ECM

30.2 C
November 8, 2024
by NewChampion079

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

The Ministry of Defence has organized a three-day technical seminar on procurement audit, e-Procurement, Performance Management System (PMS) and Enterprise Content Management (ECM) for Procurement staff of the Ministry.

Declaring the seminar open, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana mni who was represented by the Director Planning, Research and statistics (PRS), Abdulrahman Suleiman charged the participants to pay rapt attention as the seminar will go a long way in improving the overall morale performance of the staff on the job.

According to him, the titles of the seminar are carefully chosen to reflect all the organizational components that outline the entire process of public procurement namely; people, paper work and process.

“The title of the seminar is quite apt. In the Ministry of Defence we critically analyze issues involving the principal hallmarks of proficient public procurement which are economy, efficiency fairness, reliability and ethical standards “ he said.

Delivering his welcome address, the Ag. Director of Procurement, Mr. Otalike Peter Yahaya said that the seminar will expose participants to best practices in procurement audits and investigations.

In addition he said the seminar will enable the participants to understand the essential tools needed to perform internal control related services as well as speed up the purchase process and save money.

“The Performance Management System in Procurement will help the Ministry evaluate the skills, strength and overall efficiency of the employees,” he stated. In addition, some Directors of the Ministry participated at the training.

