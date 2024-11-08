Goldenline schools graduation / prize giving day held in Lagos

L-r …Chairman of the occasion Dr. Jeff Duru; Head Boy, Okagbare Alessandro; Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah Rev (Mrs). Helen Nkwo; Head Girl. Ibeabuchi Precious; Guest Mr Okagbare Alessandro and Guest Speaker, Miss Chinyere Obi, during the Goldenline Schools Graduation / Prize Giving Day, held at the school Premises Addo Road Ajah in Lagos. 22/7/2023 … PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Principal Goldenline Schools Mr. Morgan Onomiwu; Head Boy, Okagbare Alessandro; receiving the award from the Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah. Rev (Mrs) Helen Nkwo; Head Teacher of the School, Mr. Akinwale Ayoade.

L-r … Chairman of the occasion Dr Jeff Duru; Guest Speaker. Miss Chinyere Obi and Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah. Rev (Mrs) Helen Nkwo.

Cross Section of the Student of Goldenline Schools Ajah, performing to the guest.

L-r … Chairman Planning Committee Mr Peter Ogugua; Chairman of the occasion Dr Jeff Duru; addressing the guest during the Commissioning of Goldenline Vocational Center, Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah Rev (Mrs) Helen Nkwo and others.

Cross Section of the student during the debate competition, Head Teacher of the School, Mr. Akinwale Ayoade.

L-r… Principal Goldenline Schools Mr. Morgan Onomiwu; Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah Rev (Mrs). Helen Nkwo; presenting excellent support for the growth of the School award to the Chairman of the occasion Dr Jeff Duru; Head Teacher Mr Akinwale Ayoade.

L- r… Chairman of the occasion Dr. Jeff Duru; Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah Rev (Mrs). Helen Nkwo; Head Girl. Ibeabuchi Precious; Guest Mr. Okagbare Alessandro Guest Speaker, Miss Chinyere Obi.

Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah Rev (Mrs). Helen Nkwo; Chairman of the occasion Dr Jeff Duru; Miss Chinyere Obi ; (all middle) and others pose with the Graduating student.

Cross Section of the Graduating Student presents a gift to Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah Rev (Mrs). Helen Nkwo (middle) during the Goldenline Schools Graduation / Prize Giving Day, held at the school premises Addo road Ajah in Lagos on 22/7/2023 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

