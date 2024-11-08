November 8, 2024
Nestlé: Balancing environmental sustainability and standard nutrition

Natural Disasters: Reps demand data on IDPs from Commission 

Our diplomatic tour of four African nations is in our national Interest-…

NNPC, SPDC Donate US$1 million to Borno flood victims

Federal High Court orders N50m forfeiture from two crypto companies in EFCC…

Court sentences two men for illegal Bureau de Change operations.

End press attacks, CJID, others urge Tinubu

Seplat Energy, Channels Academy Train Additional 50 Journalists in Abuja

OPEN LETTER TO DR. TUNJI ALAUSA

Goldenline schools graduation / prize giving day held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo060

L-r  …Chairman of the occasion Dr. Jeff  Duru; Head Boy, Okagbare Alessandro; Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah   Rev (Mrs). Helen Nkwo; Head Girl. Ibeabuchi  Precious; Guest Mr Okagbare Alessandro and Guest Speaker, Miss Chinyere Obi, during the Goldenline Schools Graduation / Prize Giving  Day, held at the school Premises Addo Road Ajah in Lagos.  22/7/2023 … PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Principal Goldenline Schools  Mr. Morgan Onomiwu; Head Boy, Okagbare Alessandro;  receiving the award from the Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah. Rev (Mrs) Helen Nkwo; Head Teacher of the School, Mr. Akinwale Ayoade.

L-r … Chairman of the occasion Dr Jeff Duru; Guest Speaker.  Miss Chinyere Obi and Proprietress Goldenline  Schools Ajah. Rev (Mrs) Helen Nkwo.

Cross Section of the Student of Goldenline Schools Ajah, performing to the guest.

L-r … Chairman  Planning Committee  Mr Peter Ogugua; Chairman of the occasion Dr Jeff Duru; addressing the guest during the Commissioning of Goldenline Vocational Center, Proprietress Goldenline  Schools Ajah   Rev (Mrs) Helen Nkwo and others.

Cross Section of the student during the debate competition, Head Teacher of the School, Mr. Akinwale Ayoade.

L-r… Principal Goldenline Schools  Mr. Morgan Onomiwu; Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah   Rev (Mrs). Helen Nkwo;  presenting excellent support for the growth of the School award to the Chairman of the occasion Dr Jeff  Duru; Head Teacher Mr Akinwale Ayoade.

L- r… Chairman of the occasion Dr. Jeff  Duru; Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah   Rev (Mrs). Helen Nkwo;  Head Girl. Ibeabuchi  Precious; Guest Mr. Okagbare Alessandro Guest Speaker,  Miss Chinyere Obi.

Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah   Rev (Mrs). Helen Nkwo; Chairman of the occasion Dr Jeff  Duru; Miss Chinyere Obi ; (all middle) and others pose with the Graduating student.

Cross Section of the Graduating Student presents a gift to Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah   Rev (Mrs). Helen Nkwo (middle) during the Goldenline Schools Graduation / Prize Giving  Day, held at the school premises Addo road  Ajah in Lagos on  22/7/2023 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

