FG CALLS ON LGCS TO BE CENTERS OF OPPORTUNITY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

The Federal Government has called on Local Government Councils (LGCs) in the country to be centers of opportunity for economic growth and development.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (CON) made this clarion call during a courtesy call on him by the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), yesterday.

In a statement by the Director Information &PR, Osagie Jacobs stated that the Minister expressed conviction that Nigeria has the capacity to develop like China whose economy has been expanding at an unsustainable rate by experiencing high domestic product growth (GDP) and strong currency appreciation.

He urged the Local Governments to take advantage of the landmark judgement on financial autonomy on LGCs to develop their communities in their areas of comparative advantage as this is one of the steps to make governance at the local level better.

According to him, “We have 8,809 Wards in the country, we are willing to support them in what they can do better, and we will record overheating as it was experienced in China. We can do better, as God has blessed this country”

Earlier, the President of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) Hon. Engr. Bello Lawal noted that the objective of the visit was to build on existing relationship and synergize with the Ministry bearing in mind the mandate of the Ministry in the preparation and coordination of budget and development plans for the healthy socio-economic growth of the nation.

He welcomed the landmark judgement of the Supreme Court granting financial autonomy to the 774 Local Governments, noting that a new chapter will soon commence at the Local Governments that have been in comatose. Hon. Engr. Lawal said ALGON, the umbrella body of Local Governments is committed to deliver on the initiatives of the Federal Government as LGCs are the agents of government that drives the initiatives of government at the state level and as such needs funds to function at that level.

Engr. Lawal solicited for the support of the Federal Government in the areas of capacity building for LGCs personnel, introduction of health care programmes, education and other development programmes that will enable people at the grassroots benefit from the dividends of democracy through local government administration.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning Dr. Vitalis Obi mni in his welcome address, congratulated Hon. Engr. Bello Lawal for emerging as the President of ALGON and promised to support the association in whatever way possible as the local government is the critical level of governance at which people at the grass root can benefit from socio-economic development. The Permanent Secretary was represented by the Director Economic Growth Mrs. Elizabeth Egharevba.