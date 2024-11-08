28.2 C
FG CALLS ON LGCS TO BE CENTERS OF OPPORTUNITY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH

Tech enthusiasts launch platform to support Soludo’s works

MINISTRY OF DEFENSE TRAINS PROCUREMENT STAFF ON E-PROCUREMENT, PMS AND ECM

Access Bank UK becomes first African Bank in Hong Kong

Pension fraud syndicates in Abia will be prosecuted- Gov. Otti

Sanwo-Olu grants 55 inmates prerogative of mercy

Tayo Folorunsho to Launch “The Campus CEO” Book , celebrate Years of…

Nigeria records giant strides in technological advancements -Amb. Damilare

Probe perennial collapse of National Grid –MURIC

Champion Newspapers LTD
Entertainment

EWL 2024 offers splash of music, fashion, film, others

by Peter Anayo029

L-R: Deola Art Alade, Group CEO Livespot360 and Co-Founder of Livespot Foundation;  Darey Art Alade, Chief Creator Officer and Co-Founder of Livespot Foundation  and Tosan Adebanjo, Group Head, Support Services of Livespot360, at the launch of Entertainment Week Lagos 2023.

 

Africa’s premier entertainment event, Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) 2024, is set to make a splash on the Nigerian entertainment scene from December 10th to 15th, inviting the world to experience the energy and creativity of Africa’s thriving entertainment landscape.

 

Focusing on the theme, “Connecting Tides,” the event explores the dynamic intersection of AI, technology, and storytelling across creative expressions. It explores how African creatives can blend cutting-edge innovation with cultural authenticity to captivate and resonate with global audiences.

 

With over 5,000 creatives, innovators, and industry leaders expected to attend from across the African continent and beyond, EWL 2024 will showcase the best of Africa’s talent in music, film, art, fashion, and technology while focusing on building sustainable futures and empowering new voices.

 

According to Deola Art Alade,  Group CEO Livespot360 and Co-Founder of Livespot Foundation, the vision of the event is anchored on shaping the world through empowering young talents with practical creative expressions.

 

“The vision is to create real impact. EWL 2024 isn’t just about celebrating talent, it’s about equipping creatives with practical tools to succeed globally,” she stated.

 

Building on the success of previous editions, EWL 2024 will shine the spotlight on LABSPOT Creative Skills and Enterprise Development (CSED) – an initiative dedicated to continuous training and enterprise development for youth and women in the creative sector.

 

Through LABSPOT CSED, this year’s extensive lineup of masterclasses and workshops will provide valuable insights and hands-on learning for participants looking to grow and excel in their creative careers.

 

In addition to its educational components, EWL 2024 also offers an unparalleled entertainment lineup with Art Exhibitions, Music Performances, Film screenings and Fashion shows, which will transform Lagos into a vibrant playground of creativity.

 

In her remarks, Tiwa Medubi, Managing Director of Livespot360 said, “EWL is about creating bridges – between local talent and global opportunities, between creatives and the tools they need to succeed. It’s a space for growth, collaboration, and impact, and we can’t wait to see the magic that unfolds this year.”

 

The Marketplace will also provide a platform for small businesses, featuring pop-up shops, merchandise booths, and exhibition spaces where visitors can support local brands and discover new talent.

 

EWL 2024 will also offer an unforgettable pop-up nightlife experience with Club X and Livespot X Concert.

 

Being the perfect melting pot for creativity, EWL 2024 is opening its doors to creatives, storytellers, innovators, investors and fans of African entertainment. EWL is an initiative of Livespot Foundation*

 

 

