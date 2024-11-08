Daughters of Zion prayer Network in conjunction with The Lord’s Worshipers Assembly rehabilitation camp for addicts held in Lagos

Sitting from Left…Director, Ladies of Honor International Movement, Vessel Dr. Precious Okpala; Host, Senior Pastor The Lords Worshippers Assembly, Pastor Helen Nkwo; Guest Speaker, Chief Executive Officer, Davichi Farmtech, Mr. Davies Echegwisi and his wife Mrs. Chioma Echegwisi, Standing left, Brother, Theophilus Mehome; during the A6 Day Rehabilitation Camp for Addicts by daughters of Zion prayer Network in conjunction with The Lord’s Worshippers Assembly Ajah in Lagos on 2/11/2024.

Host, Senior Pastor The Lords Worshippers Assembly, Pastor Helen Nkwo (middle) poses with the people during the A6 Day Rehabilitation Camp for Addicts by daughters of Zion prayer Network in Conjunction with The Lord’s Worshippers Assembly Ajah in Lagos on 2/11/2024.

Cross Section of the people having their lunch during the A6 Day Rehabilitation Camp for addicts,

Left…Guest Speaker, Chief Executive Officer, Davichi Farmtech, Mr. Davies Echegwisi, praying for Director, Ladies of Honor International Movement, Vessel Dr. Precious Okpala; Host, Senior Pastor The Lords Worshippers Assembly, Pastor Helen Nkwo (middle).

Cross Section of the People at a Prayer Section.

Guest Speaker, Chief Executive Officer, Davichi Farmtech, Mr. Davies Echegwisi, Host, Senior Pastor The Lords Worshippers Assembly, Pastor Helen Nkwo, praying for the people during the A6 Day Rehabilitation Camp for Addicts by daughters of Zion prayer Network in Conjunction with The Lord’s Worshippers Assembly Ajah in Lagos on 2/11/2024…Courtesy from Chinyere Ikeanyi.

