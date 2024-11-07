Tinubu committed to assisting vulnerable communities in Nigeria – Lottery boss

Executive Secretary of the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF), Mr. Tosin Adeyanju, has said President Bola Tinubu was committed to assisting vulnerable communities across the country.

Adeyanju stated this while donating vital medical equipment worth millions of Naira to the Primary Health Centre in Kagoro, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Presenting the items in Kagoro, the Executive Secretary stated that the initiative was part of the president’s health interventions across the country.

“Before now, we have done over 300 interventions across the country but this is the first time we are doing in this Local Government Area.

“It’s all part of a Presidential initiative to provide vital medical equipment to health centres in our communities.

“It takes a kind government to remember you and that’s why President Tinubu has been able to remember you.

“He is doing this intervention across several communities in Nigeria and your community is not exempted,” he added.

Adeyanju called on the people to continue to support Tinubu’s efforts at making their lives better.

“We want you to continue to pray for the President. The country is facing economic challenges but he has the wherewithal to surmount them,” he stated.

The executive secretary enjoined the community leaders and the management of the facility to make good use of the items given.

“We are appealing that you put these items to good use so that we can do more for your community.

“From time to time, we will send people to come and check if the items are being used for the good cause they are meant for,” he added.

Receiving the items, Esther Awan, the Officer in charge of the facility, described the intervention as timely, given the challenge of inadequate equipment the centre had been grappling with.

Awan assured the donors that the equipment would not be mishandled but put to judicious use.

Also speaking, the Chief of Kagoro, Ufuwai Bonet, represented by Jehu Gwani, thanked NLTF for finding their community worthy of the intervention.

The traditional ruler said that the equipment would go a long way in addressing the health challenges of people of the area.

He called on other well meaning individuals and organisations to emulate NLTF in reaching out to rural communities in need.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items donated included oxygen cylinders, genotype machines, microscope machines, lamps for examination, patients and delivery beds, amongst others.