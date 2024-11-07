Seven tricycle operators land in prison for assaulting traffic officers in Ibadan

30.2 C
by NewChampion058

Joseph Okwuofu ,Ibadan.

 

For maliciously assaulting and inflicting bodily injuries on two officers of the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA), Oyedepo Samuel and Waheed Quadri, seven commercial tricycle riders have landed in Agodi Correctional facility.

The suspects were arraigned at the Magistrate District Court 1, Ibadan North East, on Wednesday, on charges of assault.

Each suspect was granted bail with one surety and a bond of ₦100,000.

However, since they were unable to meet the bail conditions, they were remanded in Agodi Prison pending further hearing.

The case was adjourned until November 17, 2024.

The Officers were attacked with iron rods, stones, and sticks at the Water Corporation gate Ibadan which inflicted severe injuries on them.

According to eyewitnesses, the officers had apprehended a commercial tricycle parked on the road, obstructing traffic.

However, while transporting the tricycle to the Agodi Gate command unit, they were ambushed by a group of tricycle riders and hoodlums.

Fortunately, a good Samaritan intervened, rescuing the officers from the angry mob.

The injured officers are currently receiving treatment at the State clinic, Secretariat, Ibadan.

Speaking in Ibadan, the Chairman, OYRTMA, Major Adekoya Adesagba (rtd.) said seven suspects were arrested in connection with the incident.

He condemned the attack, stating, “It’s a pity that our officers, who work tirelessly to ensure sanity and orderliness on our roads, are being assaulted and harmed.”

Adesagba emphasized that the Authority will not be deterred from performing its legitimate duties.

Major Adesagba assured that the perpetrators have been arrested and are currently in custody at Idi-Ape police station.

“The perpetrators will face the full weight of the laws, Adekoya warned”, he said.

