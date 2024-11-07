Rite Foods Partners with Sterling One Foundation for Beach Clean-up 

Rite Foods Limited, a leading indigenous manufacturer in the Food & Beverage sector has partnered with Sterling One Foundation to carry out clean up exercise on Alpha Beach at Lekki in Lagos, recently. The transformative environmental initiative through the Sterling Environmental Makeover (STEM) program caps off the National Sustainability Week Programme of Sterling one Foundation.

The beach clean-up had participants from the Lagos State Ministry of Environment as well as volunteers including community residents who assiduously worked the perimeter of the beach to remove plastic waste and other pollutants to preserve the shoreline and raise awareness about the importance of sustainable living.

Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO Sterling One Foundation said, “The Sterling One Foundation has been on this clean-up crusade since 2008. We are encouraged by the partnership and support from Rite Foods Limited at such a short notice. I believe we will do great as the partnership progresses. Again we thank the Baale, Chief Yusuf Elegushi Atewolara, and his people for always opening their doors to us. The Foundation will continue to do more. A clean environment is a healthy environment.”

Continuing, she said, “The beach clean-up is part of the Sterling One Foundation’s commitment to sustainable development through its Beach Adoption Programme launched in 2021. The Programme has empowered local women and youth by training them in waste collection and recycling and by transforming plastic waste into valuable resources that support the economy.” Ibekwe disclosed that “The Clean-up events are ongoing in Abuja, Katsina, Asaba, Minna, Enugu, and Port-Harcourt, among others with Coordinators to manage volunteers and logistics, to ensure seamless execution.”

Addressing participants of the clean-up exercise, Dennis Aideloje, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Manager, Rite Foods Limited said, the Company is keen on making the best of clean-up efforts in our communities. “The focus of Rite Foods Limited is to encourage residents to actively engage to manage wastes responsibly in their communities. As a responsible organization in the manufacturing sector, Rite Foods Limited is concerned about a clean environment and continues to seek partnerships and collaborations towards environmental sustainability.” He said.

“As a manufacturing entity, we partner to clean up the environment including plastic collection and crave innovative systems for recycling as a means of creating jobs and enriching the community including providing school supplies for children living along the Lagos shorelines.” Aideloje added, “Through innovations, Rite Foods Limited reinforces the consciousness of responsible waste management which supports sustainability, preservation of aquatic life, and a cleaner environment”.

Similarly, Mr. Adeoye Babajide from the Lagos State Ministry of Environment & Water Resources acknowledged the efforts of private organisations such as Sterling One Foundation and Rite Foods Limited for such a great initiative. He stated that, “the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the good people of the State are pleased to host private organisations that demonstrate high responsibility towards environmental sustainability.”