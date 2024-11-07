November 7, 2024
OPEN LETTER TO DR. TUNJI ALAUSA

by Editor0106

 

EGUNGWU CHUKWUKA BENJAMIN

Big congratulations on your appointment as Nigeria’s new Minister of Education! I commend your bold move to maintain the ban on the 22,500 Benin Republic and Togo school certificates obtained by Nigerians from 2019 through 2023. This decision proves your readiness to reform the educational sector.

However, this still brings us to discussions on the illegal moves in the educational sector across the nation. As a concerned citizen, I’m excited to share my thoughts and experience on this development and the potential review of our education policy. This change can open doors to quality education for many Nigerians and make the labor market favorable for qualified individuals. I urge you to ensure the new system upholds equity, meritocracy, and fairness.

A pressing issue within our higher institutions is that many individuals acquire certificates without attending classes, undermining the value of education. Specifically, HND holders face discrimination in the labor market, leading some to convert their certificates to BSc certificates without attending classes. This raises questions about the perceived superiority of one certificate over the other.

The question should be: “If what is being taught in universities is of higher standard, why don’t individuals attend classes to acquire the knowledge their polytechnic education lacked?” I’m not trying to instigate war between graduates, but rather highlight the dichotomy that warrants attention to ensure our education system promotes knowledge acquisition over mere certificate accumulation.

While discussing this with a colleague, he pointed to the difference in JAMB cut-off marks between polytechnics and universities as a reason for the dichotomy, especially in pay and treatment at work. I argue that the admission process needs scrutiny, as many individuals gain university admission through unconventional means. We have highly talented students in both institutions, but qualified candidates are often denied admission due to congestion, leading them to switch to polytechnics, which focus on the pragmatic aspect of study.

Our educational system can thrive in the competitive global market if these measures are implemented. Thank you for your attention to these matters. I believe you honor merit over certificate accumulation. I wish you all the best in your endeavors.

Sincerely,
Egungwu Chukwuka Benjamin
Freelance Journalist, Lagos.

