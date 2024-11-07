OHCDT Preaches Peace, Holds Free Medical Outreach For Host Communities In Rivers

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Olo Host Communities Development Trust, (OHCDT) of TotalEnergies E&P Nigeria Limited and the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), in Rivers State has called on youths, women, community leaders, opinion leaders and Chiefs of the Eight Communities under it, to embrace peace and safeguard every project brought to their areas.

Chairman, OHCDT Board of Trustees (BOT), Mr. Godwin Ndubuisi Worlu made the call during the flag-off of the maiden free medical healthcare outreach programme, by the body at Elele Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Worlu said the free medical outreach will benefit thousands of people in the eight host communities in three councils of Ahoada East, Emohua and Ikwerre local government areas in the State, adding that the outreach will focus on general medical consultations, tests, dental care, eye care, patients counseling, referrals, provision and dispensing of drugs and official lenses, amongst others.

According to him, the free medical healthcare outreach for the host communities will be held at Elele Okiniali on Saturday 9th, at Elele Alimini on Sunday 10th, at Omudioga on Saturday the 16th, and Egbeda Community on Sunday, 17th, November 2024 respectively.

The event, he said continues at Akpabu, Okporomini, Eligbo & ITU Ikwerre communities on Friday, 22nd, Saturday 23rd, Friday, 29th, and Saturday 30th November 2024, respectively.

He urged the people of the area to come out en mass and embrace the exercise, adding that the free medical,as the name implies, is totally free of charge and called on the people to report any of the officials found demanding money from them to the monitoring team.

Worlu also assured that the BoT under his leadership will ensure more developmental projects is initiated to the host communities, even as he solicited for their support and peaceful disposition.

He promised to run an all inclusive programme, noting that all the communities will be carried along in the distribution of projects and other empowerment programmes and urged them to eschew violence and shun acts capable of hindering development in their respective areas.

Disclosing that the free medical care is not the only project to be carried out by OHCDT, he noted that more empowerment programmes as captured in their Community Development Plans (CDPS) would be kicked off in coming weeks.

In his address, Community Affairs, Project and Development Manager of Totalenergies, Mr Okechukwu Obara, commended the Olo HCDT for their initiative and urged them not to rest in their oars in ensuring that all projects initiated and carried out are completed within the stipulated time frame and urged them to maintain the tempo.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of Ikwere LGA, Bar Isreal Abosi, who spoke on behalf of the three Council Chairmen of the the host communities, thanked the organisers of the programme and Totalenergies, while calling on other IOCs and companies doing business in LGAs and the state in general to emulate the gesture of Totalenergies.

Representatives of the Eight communities threw their weights behind the Engr Worlu led OLO HCDT and resolved to give them all the necessary support.

The eight communities that made up the OHDCT includes, Elele Okiniali (Ikwerre LGA), Elele Alimini, Omudioga, Egbeda and Akpabu, Itu-Ikwerre, Okporomini and Eligbo communities in Emohua and Ahoada East LGAs.