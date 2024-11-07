NUPENG decries alleged forceful ejection of workers from Oritsetimeyin Rig by security agencies

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has condemned alleged attempt to illegally and forcefully eject workers from the Oritsetimeyin Rig, by security agencies.

In a petition it forwarded to the National Security Advisor, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and other relevant government agencies, the union alleged that security agencies were being contracted to forcefully eject/evacuate workers, who are members of NUPENG from the Rig solely because the workers are demanding for the implementation of Agreement duly reached and signed with them.

The petition signed the President and Secretary General of NUPENG, Comrades William Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, respectively, read : “It is imperative to note that Dutchford E&P, Selective Marine Service and its Labour Contractors who are the operators of the Oritsetimeyin Rig believe that they are above the laws and directives of regulatory authorities in Nigeria.

” It should be noted that these companies have penchant for running away with workers’ terminal benefits and we have written earlier on their unscrupulous antics, to the office of the National Security Adviser and Department of State Security on this and warned that these companies are reaping off Nigerian workers.

“They also have unbridled disregard to Nigerian institutions and have vehemently refused to obey the agreements reached by all parties to pay workers their severance package”, stressing that these agreements were reached at various meetings convened by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission variously, as follows, online meeting held on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 and physical meeting in Abuja, from Tuesday, 24th to Friday, 27th September, 2024.

” Arising from these meetings, workers and the union were also assured by the leadership of these institutions, that Dutchford E&P, Selective Marine Service and its Labour Contractors would not be allowed to renege on the agreement that was finally signed on the 7th October, 2024.

“Unfortunately, and true to their character, instead of Dutchford E&P, Selective Marine Service and its Labour Contractors to comply with the agreement, these companies decided once again, to renege on their commitments with impunity”, it added.

NUPENG appealed to the National Security Adviser and the Federal Government to immediately call the military and other security agencies to order.