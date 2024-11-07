26.2 C
Lagos
November 7, 2024
Trending now

NNPC Ltd mourns the late Army Chief, Taoreed Lagbaja

NMDPRA launches national gas grid system to boost efficiency, ensure last-mile delivery…

Deputy Speaker, Kalu mourns Army Chief, Lagbaja, condoles President Tinubu, Nigerian Army

Defence Ministry Commiserates With Mr. President, Nigerian Army And The Family Of…

CDS Mourns The Death Of COAS, Describes Him As A Courageous, Loyal,…

DECAN Mourns the Passing of Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 7,2024

Tinubu, other world leaders congratulate Trump on historic victory as 47th US…

Tinubu committed to assisting vulnerable communities in Nigeria – Lottery boss

Japanese firm donates educational materials to schools in Oyo

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

NNPC Ltd mourns the late Army Chief, Taoreed Lagbaja

by Editor070

 

 

The Board, management and staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPC Ltd, are saddened by the news of the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja.

We, at the NNPC Ltd., condole with the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the Nigerian Army on this monumental loss of a brilliant officer and a gentleman who served the nation with commitment and distinction.

We note in particular that the late Chief of Army Staff was a great support to us at NNPC in the fight against pipeline vandalism and oil theft, not leaving us in doubt about his commitment to the nation’s economic prosperity and development.

Our prayers go to his immediate and extended families in their moments of grief, that God will grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and that He will grant his soul eternal repose in His Bosom.

Lt General Lagbaja will be sorely missed.

Related posts

Lagos commercial driver attacks LASTMA officers, sets them on fire

Editor

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf Recognized as Most Labour-Friendly Governor in Nigeria

Editor

Traditional Rulers Endorse Otuaro’s Leadership in Niger Delta Development

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO