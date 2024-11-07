NNPC Ltd disclaims video of adulterated fuel sold in bottles, jerrycans  

UGO AMADI

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), has disclaimed a viral video alleging that it sold adulterated Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), known as fuel in bottles and jerrycans.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd. Mr Olufemi Soneye disclosed this in a statement on Thursday , made available to Daily champion , stressing that it had carried out spot checks at all its outlets and found the claim to be false.

According to him “The attention of the NNPC Ltd. has been drawn to the video clip of someone pouring a dark liquid which he claims to be PMS purportedly bought from an NNPC Retail outlet at Keffi Flyover.

“The NNPC Ltd. wishes to state that the product was not, and could not have been bought from any NNPC Retail outlet as the company does not dispense petroleum products into bottles or jerrycans as displayed in the video.

“That NNPC Retail Ltd. does not deal in adulterated products as it adheres to rigorous standards and quality control measures at every stage in its operations.

“This is to ensure that only high quality, safe, and reliable petroleum products are available at its stations nationwide,” the spokesperson said

He advised the public to discountenance the spurious claims made in the video and be wary of selfish and unpatriotic elements pushing such narrative, as they did not mean well for the country.

According to him, the NNPC Ltd. takes pride in maintaining accurate pump integrity with regular inspection and calibration to ensure consistency across our stations nationwide