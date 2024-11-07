28.2 C
Nigerian Academy of Education raises alarm over deterioration in education

by Editor074

 

.Says urgent intervention needed

 

Favour Ishember, Abuja

 

 

 

The Nigerian Academy of Education (NAE) has sounded the alarm on the country’s education system, urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare a state of emergency to tackle the deep-seated problems plaguing the sector.

 

NAE President, Professor Kabiru Isyaku, made this call during the 38th Annual Congress, emphasizing that the education sector’s challenges have far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s economy.

 

Isyaku highlighted the need for a comprehensive review of the National Policy on Education, which hasn’t been updated in over a decade.

 

He advocated for assembling experts to address critical issues such as education’s constitutional status, structure, funding, and curriculum relevance.

 

Additionally, he stressed the importance of evaluation and certification across all levels and stakeholders, including local, state, and federal governments, employers, and development partners.

 

The NAE president also criticized the Federal Government’s direct management of primary and secondary schools, labeling it an “aberration” that doesn’t occur in other countries. Instead, he proposed that the Federal Government focus on policy and quality assurance, while devolving control of the 115 Federal Government Colleges to the states with clear conditions.

 

Furthermore, the Academy condemned the unchecked proliferation of educational institutions by federal and state governments, calling for a moratorium on new establishments until existing ones are adequately equipped and staffed.

 

The keynote speaker, Prof. Alhas Maicibi Nok, echoed these concerns, highlighting the pervasive corruption in educational institution management. With the education sector’s future at stake, the NAE’s calls to action aim to prompt meaningful reform and revitalization.

