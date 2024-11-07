Nigeria thrown into darkness as national grid collapses again

.Recovery ongoing to stablise grid-TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says recovery process is ongoing to stablise the national grid which experienced a disturbance at 11.29am on Thursday.

Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’S General Manager, Public Affairs, said this in a statement in Abuja.

Mbah said that the grid experienced a disturbance at approximately 11:29am on Thursday morning, caused by a sudden rise in frequency from 50.33Hz to 51.44Hz.

She said that recovery efforts began immediately, and the Abuja axis was restored within 28 minutes.

According to her, the spike in frequency was caused by issues encountered at one of TCN’s substations, which had to be shut down to prevent further complications.

”In addition to this, we are actively engaged in significant repair work on several critical transmission lines and substations.

”These includes the 330 Kilo Volt (kV) transmission lines along the Shiroro–Mando axis, major upgrades at the Jebba Transmission substation, and the restoration of the second Ugwuaji–Apir 330kV transmission line, ”she said.

Mbah said that following the submission of the investigative report on the causes of previous grid collapses, TCN had begun addressing the identified weaknesses in the transmission system.

She said that efforts were being made to close the gaps highlighted in the report and to enhance the overall stability and resilience of the grid.

”These efforts include both technical upgrades and strategic interventions, based on the committee’s recommendations.

”However, it is important to note that while these repairs and improvements are underway, some degree of instability in the system is likely to persist until all major works are completed.

”The TCN acknowledges the impact of these disruptions and asks for the understanding and patience of the public during this challenging period,”she said.

Mbah said that the company remained committed to improving the reliability of electricity supply, recognisng the vital role that stable power plays in Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

She assured the public that all necessary measures were being taken to ensure the grid’s long-term stability.

Mbah said that the measures were in line with the recommendations of the investigative committee, while also addressing infrastructure damage such as vandalised transmission lines.