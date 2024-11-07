NCC to simplify mode of tracking data usage for customers

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), in a bid to improve transparency in the telecom industry says it will simplify the process of tracking data usage for customers.

The Executive Vice-Chairman of the NCC, Dr Aminu Maida, said this at the 93rd edition of Telecom Consumer Parliament (TCP), on Thursday in Abuja.

The theme of the programme was: “Optimising Data Experience, Empowering Consumers Through Awareness and Transparency in a Consumer-Centric Telecom Industry”.

Maida said that earlier this year, NCC analysed consumer complaints, revealing data depletion and billing issues as top concerns.

According to him, the NCC directed Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to conduct audits of their billing systems, which reported no major issues.

“However, perceptions persist due to two main factors: the impact of high-resolution devices and improved technologies on data use, and the complexity of operator tariffs.

On the issue of tariff complexity, he said that the commission issued a Guidance on Tariff Simplification, requiring operators to provide clear, accessible information on data plans and pricing.

“This transparency will empower consumers to make better-informed decisions about their data usage and billing.

“In the coming months, operators will implement this guidance, presenting consumers with tables detailing their tariff plans, billing rates on each plan, and all terms and conditions related to the tariff plans,” ge said.

Maida said that the goal of simplifying the process was for the consumer to be consistently satisfied with telecom services.

“Over the past months Our data analysis has shown that quality service delivery is not solely the responsibility of MNOs; it requires collaboration across the value chain.

“It requires collaboration with key stakeholders like Tower Companies (TowerCos), which provide power and shared infrastructure, as well as those providing essential backhaul services, whether by fibre, microwave or even satellite,” he said.

He said that connecting base stations to the core networks of MNOs all played crucial roles in ensuring high-quality telecom services.

“In recognition of this, the commission has revised its guidelines to include provisions that hold each player in the value chain accountable for quality service,” he said.

The President, Association of Licenced Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adabayo, said that tariff simplification would benefit consumers by offering more straightforward and transparent data plans that were easier to compare and understand.

“With simplified tariffs, consumers can make more informed choices about which data packages that suit their needs.

“Many consumers have expressed concern about the rapid rate at which their data is consumed.

“Our findings reveal that data depletion is often driven by the active use and activities of smart devices, many of which run in the background without the consumer’s knowledge.

Adabayo gave assurance of the commitment of the industry players to transparency by empowering the consumers.

“We have seen also that transparency is the bedrock of trust. Prior to now we realised that we may have some trust issues with our consumers.

“I think through the leadership of the NCC we have done a significant endeavor in building trust among our consumer.

“Through consistent and open communications about data usage, tariffs, and service types, we plan to build much more lasting trust with our consumers,” he said.

He commended the NCC boss and his team for the initiatives to drive the sector, and called for strengthened collaboration.

“Indeed, achieving a truly consumer eco-industry requires united efforts from all stakeholders.

“I commend the NCC for the regulatory leadership and commitment to ensuring that operators provide the best possible services,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Carl Cruz, said: the company held the consumer close to its heart because they are the reason for doing business.

“The industry is highly capital intensive and for us to improve service delivery, we must continue to invest in the sector.”

“The debts that the banks owe us are really not helpful, but I thank the executive vice chairman for his intervention,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile, Obafemi Banigbe, said that the issues were common, adding that most of the challenges customers faced were caused by power failure or cable cuts.

“On data use, it is difficult for consumers to know their consumption rate because it is not like the voice call that they can easily calculate.

“If operators can share insights, it will help to reduce operational cost,” he said.

The representative of Consumer Advocacy Group, Dr Olawande Wumi, underscored the importance of consumers awareness of their rights and obligations, especially at the grass roots.