Media practitioners urged to promote integrity and accountability

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) is hosting its annual conference at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall, Government House, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The event was graced by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was represented by the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris. In his speech, the Minister emphasized the critical role both government and media play in any thriving democracy, noting that their responsibilities are interconnected in serving the public interest.

This year’s conference theme was “Economic Growth and Development Strategies in a Resource-Rich Country.”

According to Minister Idris, the media has a vital role in holding elected and appointed officials accountable, ensuring that work is done in a manner that strengthens democracy rather than undermining it.

He further emphasized that effective collaboration between the media and the government is essential for achieving common goals for the benefit of society. “Indeed, our roles are most effective when they are not negatively confrontational but cooperative, viewing each other as allies in nation-building,” he said, advocating for an environment where transparency, accountability, and mutual respect thrive.

His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State, also spoke at the opening ceremony, highlighting the historical significance of the media in democratic governance.

” He noted that the press has been recognized as the fourth pillar of democracy since the 17th century, playing a crucial role in educating, informing, and entertaining the public while shaping the national agenda and debates. “Democracy relies heavily on the press to thrive,” Governor Diri affirmed.

He further stressed the importance of the media in promoting understanding and unity in a country marked by diverse ethnic nationalities and competing interests.

In a world marked by global turbulence, the role of journalists as guardians of truth has never been more critical. “Integrity remains the cornerstone of your profession,” he said, emphasizing that the media must build public trust to strengthen the foundations of a healthy democracy.

Governor Diri also quoted Martin Luther King Jr., saying, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” He encouraged the editors to shine a light on injustices, reinforcing their essential role in society.

The President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors, Eze Anaba, also addressed the conference, discussing the mounting pressures faced by media organizations in adapting to modern trends while maintaining financial viability and journalistic integrity.

He expressed concern over the challenges posed by limited resources, which he argued represent the greatest threat to the survival of the media today.

“While we expected adapting to modern trends to be the biggest challenge, the reality is that a lack of resources to produce content for our newspapers and broadcast stations is now a more pressing issue,” Anaba remarked.

He noted that the federal government, through the Hon. Minister of Information, had expressed a commitment to resolving these challenges, and he hoped that newspaper publishers would eventually experience some relief, enabling them to practice their profession with greater ease.

Anaba further discussed how the growth of the nation’s economy impacts all sectors, including the media,he stressed that in today’s economic climate, media houses must be agile, innovative, and strategic.

However, even as they explore these strategies, they must not lose sight of their core mission to provide accurate, trustworthy, and independent information to the public.

“Sustainability is not just about economic survival; it’s about preserving the values and principles that make our profession a pillar of democracy,” Anaba stated.”

He cited Section 22 of the Nigerian Constitution, which mandates the media to hold the government to account, despite the challenges journalists face in meeting increasing demands. “The Constitution builds on us to hold the government accountable, and this responsibility should not be compromised,” he added.

He also reminded the gathering of the media’s crucial role in contributing to broader economic growth, an informed public, he pointed out, is empowered to make decisions that foster economic development, create jobs, and promote sustainability.

Former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, made a key intervention during the conference, he urged the editors to set up a committee to address the brewing crisis within the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

He highlighted that there were disputes over the tenure of the NUJ president, with some members challenging his extended stay in office, even taking the matter to court. “As the most united group after the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), you are the only ones capable of intervening and resolving the crisis in the NUJ,” Osoba advised.

Nduka Obaigbena, Editor in Chief of This day Newspaper and Arise Group has challenged the Nigerian Government to put the four refineries in the country to work in order to enable her checkmate the oil mafias in the countries.

Obiagbena who spoke as chairman of the conference said that times are hard in the country now pleading with the Nigerian Government to put the vulnerable in consideration,he also advised journalists to learn how to cope with the current situation in the country.

” If we are going to use what ever means to deal with the oil mafias, we should keep our refineries alive. If you say you want to stop monopoly, then our four refineries must work. Let that four refineries compete with Dangote Refinery.”

“We challenge Minister of information and Bayo Onanuga to get the refineries working. Every body is feeling the pains in the country. The time is hard but Nigeria journalist are harder so you have to be though to cope with the time.”

” I can see that the future can be better if we give Tinubu’s reform a face, we should support the reform but we must make sure that the vulnerable are supported.”