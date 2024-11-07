Insurers move closer to more juicy accounts in aviation portfolio

The resolution of the nation’s Commissioner for Insurance Mr Ayo Omosehin to deepen insurance penetration in the country is beginning to yield the desired dividend as the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace has assured of the involvement of indigenous insurance companies in such special risk insurance portfolios as aviation.

It will be recalled that the National Insurance Commission have continued to engage the Aviation Ministry in series of meetings in the last few months. A high level stakeholders’ follow up meeting of the Insurance and Aviation sectors was convened in Abuja recently during which some deals were sealed and new windows opened.

The last in the series of the meetings which was chaired by Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Mr. Festus Keyamo. The meeting also had in attendance the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Chairman Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other financial institutions Sen. Munkhail Abiru, Chairman House Committee on Insurance and Actuarial Matters Hon. Ahmed Jaha, representatives of the Nigeria Civil Authority, PEBEC, Nigeria Insurers Association, Nigeria Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, Airline Operators of Nigeria amongst other stakeholders.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace in his opening remark appreciated all stakeholders for accepting the invitation and stated that the meeting was crucial for the progress of the operations the airline operators and the growth of the Nigerian insurance market.

It was agreed that a wider meeting of the Nigerian delegation with the international lessors and financiers is going to be held early next year.