28.2 C
Lagos
November 7, 2024
Trending now

9PSB Promotes Financial Literacy At Fountain Heights Secondary School For World Savings…

Rite Foods Partners with Sterling One Foundation for Beach Clean-up 

NUPENG decries alleged forceful ejection of workers from Oritsetimeyin Rig by security…

Insurers move closer to more juicy accounts in aviation portfolio

Improved service delivery sees AIICO Insurance paying N52.6bn as annuity in 5yrs

LG autonomy: NULGE warns governors against sharp practices, sabotage

Awele Elumelu canvasses for more women in leadership positions in insurance business

Gassol community cry out over their traditional ruler’s use of police to…

Media practitioners urged to promote integrity and accountability

Kuje-Gwagwalada road dualization will transform Abuja city landscape – Wike

Champion Newspapers LTD
AviationInsurance digest

Insurers move closer to more juicy accounts in aviation portfolio

by Kelvin Egerue061

The resolution of the nation’s Commissioner for Insurance Mr Ayo Omosehin to deepen insurance penetration in the country is beginning to yield the desired dividend as the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace has assured of the involvement of indigenous insurance companies in such special risk insurance portfolios as aviation.

It will be recalled that the National Insurance Commission have continued to engage the Aviation Ministry in series of meetings in the last few months. A high level stakeholders’ follow up meeting of the Insurance and Aviation sectors was convened in Abuja recently during which some deals were sealed and new windows opened.

The last in the series of the meetings which was chaired by Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Mr. Festus Keyamo. The meeting also had in attendance the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Chairman Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other financial institutions Sen. Munkhail Abiru, Chairman House Committee on Insurance and Actuarial Matters Hon. Ahmed Jaha, representatives of the Nigeria Civil Authority, PEBEC, Nigeria Insurers Association, Nigeria Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, Airline Operators of Nigeria amongst other stakeholders.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace in his opening remark appreciated all stakeholders for accepting the invitation and stated that the meeting was crucial for the progress of the operations the airline operators and the growth of the Nigerian insurance market.

It was agreed that a wider meeting of the Nigerian delegation with the international lessors and financiers is going to be held early next year.

Related posts

Heirs Insurance Group headlines international conference for women in insurance as lead sponsor

NewChampion

All is set for AIWA’s Lagos confab as Rex, NSIA Insurance, Africa Re, Ghana Re, WAICA Re, Continental Re, 15 others provide sponsorship

Peter Anayo

NIA: Increase in FDI, Economic Challenges Opportunities for Insurance Sector

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO