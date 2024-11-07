End press attacks, CJID, others urge Tinubu

By Patrick Wemambu

Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) – a leading media development organisation in Africa with an office in Nigeria – and a coalition of other 85 national media organisations have admonished the federal government of Nigeria to address escalating attacks on journalists and media practitioners in the country.

Making the demand recently on the occasion of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, Busola Ajibola – deputy director of Journalism Program, CJID – in a release on behalf of the coalition called for an immediate action to end persistent harassment of media practitioners across the nation.

The appeal follows an initial request in a letter addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu urging him to “take immediate action to address the incessant and unwarranted arrest, unlawful detention and several other forms of harassment and intimidation meted out on journalists and the press in Nigeria.”

Buttressing its claims, the release cited documented 51 verified incidents of press freedom violations across the country with what it described as 37 disturbing others occurring between January 1 and June 30, 2024.

Indicating a somewhat distressing escalation of instances, Ajibola noted; “Since the first letter was sent, the CJID’s Press Attack Tracker has documented not less than 90 confirmed cases of press attacks between July 1 and October 22, 2024. The ongoing wave of press freedom violations, largely attributed to state actors, signals an alarming trend that endangers the safety of journalists and threatens the democratic principles of free speech and accountability.”

Recommendations put forward towards ensuring the safety of journalists and protection of press freedom in Nigeria included implementing laws and other measures directed at strengthening press freedom protection and ensuring that journalists and media professionals carry out their watchdog duties as guaranteed by the constitution – without fear of attack and intimidation.

It was likewise suggested that investigations into recent cases of journalists’ detention and all reported cases of attacks on journalists be thoroughly conducted to ensure perpetrators of said crimes are held accountable.

“Engage and pressure all the arms of government to commit to respecting press freedom by upholding and protecting the rights of journalists as guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution. Engage the security agencies, particularly the Nigerian Police Force, the Nigerian Army and the State Security Service also known as the DSS on their roles in protecting press freedom and the importance of properly implementing the laws that relate to press freedom and freedom of expression,” the release added.

Underscoring the urgency of engaging media experts and other relevant stakeholders to facilitate constructive dialogues on issues of press freedom and safety of journalists in Nigeria, Ajibola advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct that complaints against journalists in connection with their work be first reported to and investigated by the Nigerian Media Complaints Commission (NMCC), otherwise known as the National Ombudsman. A prima facie case should be established before the journalist concerned is invited, arrested or prosecuted.

The release concluded; “As we observe the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, we are reminded of the critical role of the press in Nigeria’s democracy. We urge the President to take definite steps to safeguard press freedom and protect journalists to report freely and without fear. CJID, Citizens Gavel, and partners hope that the President will take advantage of this day to affirm Nigeria’s commitment to press freedom and the safety of its journalists. The coalition remains committed to advocating for the rights of journalists to promote democratic accountability for inclusive and sustainable development. We call on all stakeholders, including government officials, and civil society organisations, to join us in this critical advocacy effort to safeguard press freedom in Nigeria.”