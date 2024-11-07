26.2 C
Lagos
November 7, 2024
Trending now

NNPC Ltd mourns the late Army Chief, Taoreed Lagbaja

NMDPRA launches national gas grid system to boost efficiency, ensure last-mile delivery…

Deputy Speaker, Kalu mourns Army Chief, Lagbaja, condoles President Tinubu, Nigerian Army

Defence Ministry Commiserates With Mr. President, Nigerian Army And The Family Of…

CDS Mourns The Death Of COAS, Describes Him As A Courageous, Loyal,…

DECAN Mourns the Passing of Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 7,2024

Tinubu, other world leaders congratulate Trump on historic victory as 47th US…

Tinubu committed to assisting vulnerable communities in Nigeria – Lottery boss

Japanese firm donates educational materials to schools in Oyo

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Deputy Speaker, Kalu mourns Army Chief, Lagbaja, condoles President Tinubu, Nigerian Army

by Editor069
Jonas Ezieke, Abuja
Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has expressed deep sadness over the passing of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, describing his death as a significant blow to the Nigerian military.
This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker Mr Levinus Nwabughiogu on Wednesday in Abuja.
Appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in June 2023, Kalu said that Lt. Gen. Lagbaja was an exceptional leader who dedicated his life to serving the country.
He commended Lagbaja’s unwavering commitment, strategic vision, and courageous leadership, which greatly contributed to the growth of the Nigerian Armed Forces.
The Deputy Speaker also extended his heartfelt condolences to President Tinubu, the Nigerian Army, and the entire Nigerian Armed Forces, acknowledging the immense loss.
Kalu also sympathized with Lagbaja’s family, encouraging them to find solace in his remarkable contributions to Nigeria’s security and development.
He prayed to God for the repose of Lagbaja’s soul.

Related posts

Abuja Streetlight Vandalism: Prominent Contractor Detained

Editor

Police arrest major arms dealer, 1,246 other suspects

Editor

NDLEA officers arrest suspected drug dealers in Lagos, reject N10m bribe

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO