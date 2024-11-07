26.2 C
November 7, 2024
Defence Ministry Commiserates With Mr. President, Nigerian Army And The Family Of Late Chief Of Army Staff

by Editor083

 

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

 

The Honourable Minister of Defence H.E. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar CON, mni, the Minister of State for Defence H.E. Dr. Bello Muhammad Matawalle MON , the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana mni , the Management  staff and the entire Staff  of the Ministry of Defence,  commiserate and extend their heartfelt condolences  to the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, the Nigerian Army, the entire Armed Forces of Nigeria and the family  on  the transition to eternal glory of the late Chief of  Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja .

 

According to the statement signed by the Director Information and Public Relations, Henshaw Ogubike said His  death  has been described  as a great loss to his family, the Army and the nation at large.

 

The  passing on to eternal glory shocked us at the Ministry of Defence as our working relationship with him is commendable as he exhibited the spirit of camaraderie and cooperation with us in the discharge of our mandate .

 

The late Chief of Army Staff contributed in no small measure in the internal security operations across Nigeria and also exhibited high level of professionalism.

 

He will be greatly missed by the family, the Military and the nation as he served the nation with commitment and dedication.

 

May his soul rest in the bosom of the Lord

