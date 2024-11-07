DECAN Mourns the Passing of Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

The Defence Correspondents’ Association of Nigeria (DECAN) has mourned the demise of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja who died on Tuesday night in Lagos after a period of illness.

The Defence Correspondents’ Association of Nigeria (DECAN) is deeply saddened by the passing of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, a distinguished and revered leader whose exemplary dedication and service to Nigeria’s security and sovereignty will forever be remembered.

Lieutenant General Lagbaja was an embodiment of commitment, valor, and unwavering patriotism. Throughout his career, he remained steadfast in his resolve to protect and defend our nation, and his contributions have left an indelible mark on the Nigerian Armed Forces.

His leadership inspired countless military personnel and Nigerians alike, as he devoted his life to the cause of national unity and security.

DECAN extends its heartfelt condolences to the Nigerian Armed Forces, the bereaved family, and all Nigerians mourning this profound loss. We stand in solidarity with our brave men and women in uniform who continue to uphold the values that Lieutenant General Lagbaja so passionately defended.

As Nigeria mourns the loss of this remarkable leader, DECAN remains committed to reporting and supporting the endeavors of the Armed Forces as they strive to carry forward the legacy of service, courage, and dedication that defined the life of Lieutenant General Lagbaja.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those affected by this tragedy. May his soul rest in peace, and may his legacy of duty and resilience guide the Nigerian Army in these challenging times.