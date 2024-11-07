Dangiwa urges African housing ministers to implement new urban agenda initiatives

Pledges Nigeria’s commitment to sustainable urbanisation

AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

At the African Ministerial Caucus of the 12th World Urban Forum, held in Cairo, Egypt, Nigeria’s Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, called on African nations to intensify their efforts in implementing the New Urban Agenda initiatives.

Dangiwa emphasized the critical need for sustainable urban development across Africa, affirming Nigeria’s commitment to achieving these goals through collaborative action, innovative financing, and robust public-private partnerships.

The African Ministerial Caucus had in attendance Ministers of Housing, Land, and Urban Development from numerous African countries, including Uganda, Lesotho, Zambia, and Eswatini, who shared progress reports on their respective countries’ strides in implementing the New Urban Agenda. Additionally, housing development finance institutions, including Shelter Afrique Development Bank, actively participated in discussions, underscoring the importance of financial partnerships in driving sustainable urbanization across the continent.

In his address, Dangiwa highlighted the unified stance that African nations had adopted at the recent African Urban Forum in Addis Ababa, where countries pledged to fast-track Sustainable Development Goal 11 and align it with the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

“Member states must continue to develop and implement comprehensive national plans integrating infrastructure, environmental stewardship, and economic growth to transform our cities into engines of prosperity,” he stated.

A key part of resolutions at the Forum was the importance of establishing national urban forums across Africa. These forums are to foster stakeholder dialogue towards sharpening national policies of member countries on urban planning, climate resilience, and economic inclusion, bolstering Africa’s ability to confront urban challenges through the Africa Urban Resilience Programme (AURP).

The Minister also reiterated the need for transparent financial mechanisms and urged financial institutions to design innovative financing models that address low-income housing and promote sustainable economic growth.

He pointed to Nigeria’s partnership with Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB), towards mobilizing concessional funding to bridge Africa’s urban development financing gap, as an example for other nations.

Dangiwa also shared Nigeria’s recent initiatives under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, including the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Program aimed at providing 100,000 housing units nationwide.

The statement signed by Mark Chieshe, special adviser to the Minister on Media and Strategy, said Nigeria’s commitment to sustainable urban development includes IFC EDGE partnerships that promote green building practices, urban renewal projects, and slum upgrades, demonstrating an integrated approach to enhancing urban environments.