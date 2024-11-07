CDS Mourns The Death Of COAS, Describes Him As A Courageous, Loyal, Dedicated Service Chief

.Says The Nation Lost A Great Man

Chidimma Uchegbu -Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa OFR, on behalf of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), expresses profound sorrow over the passing of Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja NAM, Chief of Army Staff, yesterday, Tuesday, after a brief illness.

General Musa conveys his deepest condolences to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, family of the late General Lagbaja and all Nigerians over this sad loss.

He is described as a courageous, hard-working, reliable, loyal, and dedicated service chief whose tireless efforts and unflinching commitment to the security and well-being of the nation were unparalleled. Therefore, his passing is a tremendous loss, not only to his family, the Army and the AFN but also to the entire nation and humanity.

Lieutenant General Lagbaja’s legacy of exceptional service and loyalty leaves an indelible mark on the Nigerian Army, the AFN and the national defence security landscape. Appointed as the Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2024, he demonstrated exemplary leadership, spearheading the establishment of the Nigerian Army Aviation Wing and playing instrumental roles in multiple security operations across the country.

His contributions to operations such as FOREST SANITATION in Kaduna and the Niger States, LAFIYA DOLE, ZAMAN LAFIYA and HADIN KAI in Borno, ZAKI in Benue, and UDOKA in the Southeast, amongst others, reflect his relentless dedication to ensuring a safer and more secure Nigeria.

A statement signed by the Director Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau said General Musa, therefore, prayed for Almighty God to grant strength and comfort to his beloved wife, Mrs. Maria Lagbaja and his family during this period of immense grief.

He emphasised that the AFN and the nation will deeply feel the void left by General Lagbaja’s invaluable service, especially in these critical times of addressing national security challenges.

Recalling General Lagbaja’s 16-month tenure as Chief of Army Staff, General Musa acknowledged his sterling performance, courage and steadfast commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty.

His enduring dedication and achievements will forever be remembered in the annals of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the nation at large.