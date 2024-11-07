Bomb blast: Imo Police Command assures residents of safety

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Imo state police command has assured residents of the state of their safety following an explosion that occurred at Orlu International Market, near Mbari Okporo in Orlu local government area of the state, Tuesday.

The Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma who visited the scene of the explosion to assess the incident, further assured residents that the area had been cleared of any remaining Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

According to the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Henry Okoye, who in a statement earlier confirmed that two persons died in the explosion while several others sustained various degrees of injuries.

He said, ” the two victims were suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN)”

The command’s spokesman recalled that on Tuesday, November 5th, 2024, two young men, suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB/ESN, were seen carrying an item suspected to be improvised explosive device (IED) on a motorcycle with the intention of planting it at the International Market,

He revealed that Fortunately, the device detonated before they could carry out their plan, killing both of them instantly and preventing what could have been a far more tragic outcome,

The PPRO, further noted that two passersby were also injured in the blast and were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention

He said preliminary investigations suggest that the two deceased individuals may have been involved in earlier IED explosions in the Omuma and Orlu communities on November 3, 2024, which resulted in injuries to two persons pointing out that further investigations are ongoing to confirm their involvement in these incidents.

The police statement, further said, ” following the activities of the IPOB/ESN which had resulted in the death of many security personnel and other individuals in the South East region, the Nigerian authority labeled the group as a terrorist organization and declared some of their alleged sponsors wanted including Simon Ekpa Peter kelechi and Chika Edoziem, among others.”

The commissioner of police Aboki Danjuma, the statement went on, said the Police in collaboration with other security agencies would not rest until those responsible for the explosions and their sponsors are brought to justice.

He expressed sympathy with the injured victims and wished them a swift recovery and reassured residents that enhanced security measures are now in place to prevent future incidents.

Danjuma urged the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious items or individuals observed in their vicinity to the nearest police station or through the command’s emergency line 0803 477 3600.