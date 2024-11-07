9PSB Promotes Financial Literacy At Fountain Heights Secondary School For World Savings Day 2024

9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), a leading digital payment service provider committed to advancing financial inclusion in Nigeria, observed World Savings Day 2024 by conducting a financial literacy and mentorship programme for students at Fountain Heights Secondary School in Surulere, Lagos.

This initiative aligns with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) directive for all financial institutions to implement financial literacy programmes aimed at students, youth, and the public. The goal is to instill a culture of financial discipline, savings, and prudent money management practices among Nigerians.

At the event, Tolani Jemi-Alade, Chief of Business Planning, Operations, and Resources at 9PSB, addressed the students, underscoring the importance of cultivating positive financial habits, particularly considering economic uncertainties. She stressed the need for young individuals to integrate into the formal financial system, stating, “We encourage every young person with a regular income to open a bank account as an essential step towards financial independence and savings for future needs. Money is necessary for day-to-day transactions and to manage unforeseen circumstances. Early planning is crucial, as these needs are inevitable.”

Tolani further highlighted the significance of World Savings Day, as championed by CBN, which aims to raise awareness of financial literacy and promote a culture of saving, particularly among students and youth. She emphasized the importance of understanding and leveraging formal financial services for long-term financial security.

Oladimeji Saka, Lead for Retail Banking and Customer Acquisition at 9PSB, echoed these sentiments, noting that financial literacy should begin at an early age. He advised that parents play an instrumental role in guiding their children through transitional stages to adulthood, equipping them with the necessary financial knowledge to manage their finances responsibly.

In his remarks, the Vice Principal Academics, Mr. Romanus Emegwakor, who represented the Principal of Fountain Heights Secondary School, expressed his gratitude to 9PSB for their commitment to empowering students with financial knowledge. “We are extremely appreciative of 9PSB for this invaluable financial literacy programme. It is crucial for our students to understand the significance of financial discipline, and we believe this initiative will help them develop the necessary skills to make informed financial decisions in the future,” he said.

World Savings Day is an annual global campaign dedicated to educating individuals, particularly the youth, on the importance of prudent financial planning and saving through formal banking systems.

9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB) is a registered Nigerian bank operating under the approval of CBN to provide unique banking services to the under banked, and unbanked, as well as innovative services to individuals with bank accounts. 9PSB operates as a fully digital bank and runs its agency network. 9PSB is a bank for everyone accessible by everyone and offers seamless online & offline banking experience. For more information visit: www.9psb.com.ng