Tinubu mourns as COAS Lagbaja dies at 56

BLESSING TAIWO

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, has passed away at age 56 after a period of illness.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the death of Lagbaja who died on Tuesday in Lagos.

In a release by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information and Strategy) on Wednesday, Tinubu extended his condolences to the deceased family and the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The president commended Lagbaja’s significant contributions to the nation and wished him eternal peace.

The statement read in part, “Born on February 28, 1968, Lt. General Lagbaja was appointed Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023, by President Tinubu.

“His distinguished military career began when he enrolled in the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1987. On September 19, 1992, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Nigerian Infantry Corps as a member of the 39th Regular Course.

“Throughout his service, Lt. General Lagbaja demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment, serving as a platoon commander in the 93 Battalion and the 72 Special Forces Battalion.

“He played pivotal roles in numerous internal security operations, including Operation ZAKI in Benue State, Lafiya Dole in Borno, Udoka in Southeast Nigeria, and Operation Forest Sanity across Kaduna and Niger States.

“An alumnus of the prestigious U.S. Army War College, he earned a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies, demonstrating his dedication to professional growth and excellence in military leadership.

“Lt. General Lagbaja is survived by his beloved wife, Mariya, and their two children.”

