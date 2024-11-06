Tinubu congratulates Trump, trusts his return will bring the world closer to unity

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the United States President-elect, Donald Trump on his re-election, hoping his return to the White House will bring development partnerships between Africa and the United States.

This was contained in a release on Wednesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, adding that Tinubu trusts that Trump will bring the world closer to peace and prosperity.

The release noted, “President Bola Tinubu extends his heartfelt congratulations to President Donald Trump on his re-election as the 47th President of the United States of America.

“President Tinubu looks forward to strengthening the ties between Nigeria and the United States amid the complex challenges and opportunities of the contemporary world.

President Tinubu says, “Together, we can foster economic cooperation, promote peace, and address global challenges that affect our citizens.”

According to President Tinubu, Trump’s victory reflects the trust and confidence the American people have placed in his leadership. He congratulates them on their commitment to democracy.

President Tinubu believes that, given President Trump’s experience as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021, his return to the White House as the 47th president will usher in an era of earnest, beneficial, and reciprocal economic and development partnerships between Africa and the United States.

Acknowledging the United States’ influence, power, and position in determining the trend and course of global events, the Nigerian leader trusts that President Trump will bring the world closer to peace and prosperity.

