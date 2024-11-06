25.2 C
Sports

Super Eagles must qualify for 2026 World Cup – Oliseh

by Peter Anayo068

Former Super Eagles head coach, Sunday Oliseh says it would be a disaster if the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The West Africans are yet to record a win in their World Cup qualifying group after four matches.

Augustine Eguavoen’s men are second from bottom in Group C with three points.

Oliseh declared it would be painful if the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the mundial after missing out the last time in Qatar.

“Africa could be represented by as many as 10 countries at the next World Cup, we’re at the risk of not being one of these countries and it will be a disaster if Nigeria do not qualify,” Oliseh said.

“I was at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar for six weeks working on the FIFA study Group and it was painful that Nigeria were not there.”

The Super Eagles will face Rwanda in their next game in the qualifiers in March 2025.

