Plantain traders expecting buyers at Oba Osolo market in Isolo local government area of Lagos

Plantain is rich in fiber, antioxidants and vitamins; boosts the immune and digestive system. It contains potassium which may lower blood pressure and Vitamin B12 for a healthy heart and mind.

With these nutritional benefits of plantain and more, traders decry low patronage at the market. The value of plantain should be enjoyed and prioritized in Nigerians’ diet to regulate blood pressure, sugar level and digestion amongst others for a healthier nation on 5/11…2024 PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

