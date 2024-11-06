31.2 C
Lagos
November 6, 2024
Trending now

Tinubu congratulates Trump, trusts his return will bring the world closer to…

Nigeria congratulates incoming President of United States of America

Tinubu mourns as COAS Lagbaja dies at 56

Reps query Minister of Health over PPP agreement in Healthcare Services

Plantain traders expecting buyers at Oba Osolo market in Isolo local government…

Donald Trump declares victory

Super Eagles must qualify for 2026 World Cup – Oliseh

TOTALENERGIES CEO Meets Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission Chief On Strategic Investments,…

Jigawa  APC  Warns  Against Attacks On State Leaders And Admonishes Those Instigating …

N155.7bn road contract: F.G. approves redesigning portion of Abuja – Kaduna dual…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Plantain traders expecting buyers at Oba Osolo market in Isolo local government area of Lagos

by Peter Anayo089

Plantain is rich in fiber, antioxidants and vitamins; boosts the immune and digestive system. It contains potassium which may lower blood pressure and Vitamin B12 for a healthy heart and mind.

With these nutritional benefits of plantain and more, traders decry low patronage at the market. The value of plantain should be enjoyed and prioritized in Nigerians’ diet to regulate blood pressure, sugar level and digestion amongst others for a healthier nation on 5/11…2024 PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Service of Songs / Night of Tributes for  late President General Ohanaeze  Ndigbo (worldwide) Chief (Dr,) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu  died at  82 held in Lagos 

Peter Anayo

Chief Kessington Adebutu, popularly known as “BABA IJEBU”, celebrates 89 years birthday on Gods wisdom, Legacy held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

 Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria, Annual General Meeting, Induction Ceremony held in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO