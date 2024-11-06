Pandemonium as Police disperse council workers with teargas in Rivers

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has explained why it’s officers used teargas to disperse workers at Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state in the recent violence that rocked the council secretariat.

There was fresh tension at the Ikwerre Local Government headquarters on Tuesday when men of the Nigeria Police Force allegedly shot sporadically on the air, and also used teargas to disperse the local government workers.

The workers, we learnt, were gathered, awaiting a resumption directive from the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) when the police launched a commando-style operation at the council secretariat using teargas on the staff.

Eyewitness account stated that many workers, including two women, were injured in the chaos as they attempted to flee the scene, while many sought refuge in nearby bushes to escape the violence.

The incident caused panic and tension in Isiokpo Community where the council headquarters is situated as fear gripped residents with many taking to their heels, upon hearing the sporadic gun shots.

According to our source, “This morning, the National Union of Local Government Employees instructed its members to report to work at the Ikwerre Local Government. While we were present, over 100 armed police officers arrived, began shooting, and deployed tear gas, causing workers and women to run for safety. As I speak, two women have collapsed, and the police are restricting access to medical assistance.”

Richard Henry, Chief of Staff to the Ikwerre Council Chairman, said “They entered the premises and released tear gas, causing people to scatter. Our mothers and youths who were present sustained injuries. We’re uncertain about any fatalities since many ran into the bush.”

Recall that Ikwerre Local Government area was among the three council headquarters set ablaze in the October 7th, 2024 attack on LGAs by suspected political thugs after the October 5th local government elections in the state.

Confirming the incident, the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the incident noting that officers of the command were mobilised to the council in an effort to curb a resurgence of violence in the area.

Iringe-Koko, disclosed that the officers were deployed to the council to avert further destruction and to maintain law and order.

She said, “These are not just any men in police uniforms; they are officers from the command deployed to maintain law and order.”

The PPRO explained that, “Due to the recent burning of local government facilities, the governor established a panel of inquiry to investigate the causes of the attacks, which is still ongoing. All affected secretariats are currently secured, and the Ikwerre LGA sustained significant damage.”

The police image maker further explained that the police acted on credible information that a mob of over 300 had previously breached the gate of the secretariat, likely intending to loot or vandalize property, prompting a swift police intervention.

“Our officers quickly mobilized to ensure public order and prevent further destruction of facilities,” she added.