Nigeria congratulates incoming President of United States of America

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Federal Republic of Nigeria has sent words to congratulate incoming President Donald Trump on his victory as the next President of the United States of America.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs Amb. Eche Abu-Obe on Wednesday in Abuja.

Nigeria he said wishes the 47th President of the United States of America great success in steering the affairs of the country and further assures of continued support and cooperation in matters of international peace and security.

The Federal Republic of Nigeria applauds the Democratic contestant, Kamala Harris, for her efforts and contributions during her tenure as the Vice President of the United States of America.

In the same vein, Nigeria also applauds outgoing President, Joe Biden, for his leadership and service to the American people.

